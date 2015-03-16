glastonbury
- MusicJAY-Z Recalls Coldplay's Chris Martin Convincing Him To Perform Iconic Glastonbury SetJAY-Z says he nearly bailed on Glastonbury in 2008 until Chris Martin intervened. By Cole Blake
- MusicCentral Cee Gets Praise For Performing At Glastonbury Without A Backing TrackFans loved his recent performance.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRina Sawayama Calls Out Matty Healy: "I've Had Enough!"Rina Sawayama slammed Matty Healy on stage at Glastonbury.By Cole Blake
- MusicSlowthai Dropped From Glastonbury, Other Festivals Amid Rape ChargesThe artist has been dropped from the lineups of two major U.K. festivals.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKendrick Lamar Explains Why He Wrote "Mr. Morale": "Everybody's Going Through Something"The icon shared a few thoughts while he was on the Glastonbury stage.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearMegan Thee Stallion Calls Out U.S. Supreme Court At Glastonbury: "My Body, My Motherf*cking Choice"Coach Meg made it clear that "the hot boys and hot girls do not support [the] bullshit" that her home state (and many others) are campaigning for.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsOlivia Rodrigo Dedicates "F**k You" To Supreme Court JusticesOlivia Rodrigo covered Lily Allen's "F*ck You" at Glastonbury.By Rex Provost
- MusicGlastonbury 2020 Canceled Days After Kendrick Lamar AnnouncementGlastonbury 2020, which included headliners Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, and Paul McCartney, has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKendrick Lamar To Headline Glastonbury 2020Though the festival season has been ravaged by the Coronavirus, Kendrick Lamar remains set to headline Glastonbury 2020. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLizzo Freaks Out After Learning Her Lyrics Made It Into A Marvel ComicThe rapper didn't know about the feature until a fan told her.By Erika Marie
- MusicIggy Azalea Responds To Halsey's Trash Talk CommentsIggy Azalea is having none of it.By Matt F
- MusicAnderson .Paak, Run The Jewels & Stormzy To Perform At Glastonbury FestGlastonbury Music Fest just announced their lineup.By hnhh
- NewsTimeless (Remix)James Blake and Vince Staples further strengthen their creative partnership with a remix of "Timeless."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsVince Staples Debuts New Version Of "Timeless" With James Blake At GlastonburyVince Staples adds some bars to the "Colour In Anything" track.By Trevor Smith
- NewsWatch Kanye West's Full Glastonbury SetKanye West killed his headlining performance at Glastonbury.By Trevor Smith
- NewsPharrell Debuts "Freedom" At GlastonburyPharrell performs new track "Freedom" for the Glastonbury faithful.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsKanye West Says He Recorded New Songs With Justin VernonKanye West says he cut some tracks with Justin Vernon.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsComedian Runs On Stage During Kanye West's Glastonbury PerformanceEnglish comedian Lee Nelson crashed Kanye West's performance at Glastonbury Festival.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsAzealia Banks Cancels Glastonbury PerformanceAzealia Banks has been forced to pull out of Glastonbury on doctor's orders.By Trevor Smith
- NewsGlastonbury Organizer Responds To Petition Against Kanye WestGlastonbury organizer Emily Eavis responds to the petition to remove Kanye West from the U.K. festival's lineup. By Angus Walker
- NewsPetition Launched To Stop Kanye West From Headlining GlastonburyBritish fans are trying to stop Kanye from performing at Glastonbury.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKanye West To Headline Glastonbury 2015Kanye West is announced as the headliner for Glastonbury 2015.By Rose Lilah