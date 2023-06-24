Rina Sawayama slammed Matty Healy on stage at Glastonbury 2023, over the weekend, to introduce her song, “STFU.” The swipe comes after The 1975 singer recently dealt with a racism controversy regarding an appearance on The Adam Friedland Show podcast. Sawayama, without mentioning Healy by name, also remarked about him consuming “ghetto gaggers” porn.

“I wrote this because I was sick & tired of these micro-aggressions,” Sawayama said on stage. “This goes out to a white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers & mocks Asian people on a podcast. He also owns my masters! I’ve had enough!”

COVENTRY, ENGLAND – MAY 29: Rina Sawayama on stage during Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

As for Healy’s comments, he, as well as comedians Adam Friedland and Nick Mullen referred to Ice Spice as a “chubby Chinese lady.” They also described her as “Inuit”, “Chinese”, and “Hawaiian.” After plenty of backlash, Healy finally apologized while onstage with The 1975 in Auckland, New Zealand. “I just feel a bit bad, and I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you. Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a dick. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry,” he said at the time.

He continued: “I don’t want anything like that misconstrued to be mean. I’m not… I hate… I don’t mind being a bit of a joker. […] It’s OK for me to be, like, a trickster or whatever, but I don’t want to be perceived as, like, being barmy. Because honestly, I just love you guys, and I love doing this. […] The truth I just want to say, ‘Hello. This is a bit embarrassing. I’m sorry if I get it wrong. We all get it wrong,’ you know? I just have to do it in public and then apologize to Ice Spice. My life’s just a bit weird. I am genuinely sorry if I’ve upset her because I f*cking love her.”

Rina Sawayama Slams Matty Healy

RINA SAWAYAMA CALLING OUT MATTY HEALY LET'S GOO pic.twitter.com/1PMc7rnnpm — Kacper is PROUD OF RINA (@LipaMonae) June 24, 2023

Healy was formerly a director at Dirty Hit, the label to which Sawayama is signed. Outside of music, Rina Sawayama is also known for her recent appearance in John Wick: Chapter 4. She played the character, Akira, in the film.

