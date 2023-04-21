Matty Healy
- MusicIce Spice Reveals What Matty Healy Said To Her After Making Crude Jokes On A PodcastIce Spice touched on the situation in a new interview.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRina Sawayama Calls Out Matty Healy: "I've Had Enough!"Rina Sawayama slammed Matty Healy on stage at Glastonbury.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAzealia Banks Calls Matty Healy A "Full Incel" After He Brushes Off Ice Spice Hate BacklashAzealia is unleashing her wrath on Instagram once again.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMatty Healy Makes Weird On-Stage Apology To Ice SpiceMatty Healy sort of apologized to Ice Spice while performing in New Zealand.By Ben Mock