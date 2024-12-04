Matty Healy Allegedly Threatens To Slap Azealia Banks Amid Heated Twitter Feud

Matty Healy has already walked back the post.

Matty Healy allegedly threatened to slap Azealia Banks amid a fiery feud on social media before walking back the comment in a later post. While they've been feuding for months, the latest drama kicked off when Banks criticized Charli XCX's appearance. “Charli used to be soooo pretty," she wrote. "Ugh. Boaaa, I swear them weho gays be having the girls questioning themselves meanwhile they all scraping k off a cookie sheet, eating cold bossanova and sharing panties. Tuh.” Charli is engaged to Healy's The 1975 bandmate, George Daniel.

An account that appears to be Healy, as noted by Uproxx, replied to the post: "Azealia you seem to have a blind spot when it comes to your ‘reads’. All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people. I think this makes you jealous cos you’re so talented but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro.” When Banks clapped back that they both look like they, "share needles," Healy then wrote: "I now you think your life is some episode of the library is open but I am not the one. Talk to me like that I’m not gonna side eye you at an awards do I’m going to f*cking slap you so hard I’ll get a Guinness world record for the highest a rat some b*tch calls a wig has ever flown.”

Matty Healy Performs At The PNC Pavilion

Matty Healy, The 1975 lead vocals, performs during The 1975 concert at the PNC Pavilion on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Cincinnati. © Albert Cesare / The Enquirer via Imagn Images

Eventually, Healy deleted the post and wrote in a new statement: "Nah I can’t be saying I’m gonna hit a girl that’s insane I’m sorry. You just can’t keep being so mean about my mates and my mrs it’s really hurtful gets me well defensive.” Banks wasn't fazed by Healy's apparent apology and continued calling him out.

Azealia Banks Replies To Matty Healy's Apology