Matty Healy Shoots Back At Azealia Banks For Fiery Criticism Of Charli XCX

BYCole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Cincinnati
Matty Healy, The 1975 lead vocals, performs during The 1975 concert at the PNC Pavilion on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Cincinnati. © Albert Cesare / The Enquirer via Imagn Images
Charli XCX hosted "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend.

Matty Healy fired back at Azealia Banks on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday afternoon after she criticized Charli XCX's performance on Saturday Night Live. Reacting to a clip of Charli performing her hit Brat single, "360," Banks accused her of making a "lazy" interpolation of Ciara's "1, 2 Step." Healy's 1975 bandmate, George Daniel, is currently engaged to Charli.

"I legit just a caught how this song a lazy artist studio interpolation of Ciara's 1,2 step. First off, nobody even know or cares about aj cook enough her to be riding Ciara's 'This beat is Outrageous, so contagious, make you crave it Jazze made it (Ha!),'" Banks wrote. "... I guess brat is when nobody has to tell u ur trash because u already know ur trash. This actually gets worse and worse." In response to the post, Healy wrote back: "Shut up you f*cking prat," with a laughing emoji. "Being more annoying than me is actually impressive."

Read More: Matty Healy Makes Weird On-Stage Apology To Ice Spice

Charli XCX Poses With The 1975 At The GQ Men Of The Year Awards

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Charli XCX (C) poses with George Daniel, Matthew Healy, Ross MacDonald, and Adam Hann of The 1975, winners of the GQ Band of the Year award, at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 in association with HUGO BOSS at the Tate Modern on September 3, 2019, in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS)

It's not the first time Healy and Banks have traded shots on social media. Last year, the "212" hitmaker called Healy out after his viral comments about Ice Spice. "Does Matty Healy know that no one actually thinks The 1975 makes good music?" she asked her followers on Instagram at the time. "And that he's a lame poser with a trash cliche band name that actually means nothing. He's clearly so pressed about a Black girl who knows nothing about him or his music is making more moves and money than him."

Matty Healy Fires Back At Azealia Banks

Elsewhere during the latest SNL episode, Charli performed one of her other Brat singles, "Sympathy is a knife." Check out Healy's latest response to Azealia Banks below.

Read More: Azealia Banks Calls Matty Healy A "Full Incel" After He Brushes Off Ice Spice Hate Backlash

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...