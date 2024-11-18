Matty Healy Shoots Back At Azealia Banks For Fiery Criticism Of Charli XCX

Charli XCX hosted "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend.

Matty Healy fired back at Azealia Banks on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday afternoon after she criticized Charli XCX's performance on Saturday Night Live. Reacting to a clip of Charli performing her hit Brat single, "360," Banks accused her of making a "lazy" interpolation of Ciara's "1, 2 Step." Healy's 1975 bandmate, George Daniel, is currently engaged to Charli.

"I legit just a caught how this song a lazy artist studio interpolation of Ciara's 1,2 step. First off, nobody even know or cares about aj cook enough her to be riding Ciara's 'This beat is Outrageous, so contagious, make you crave it Jazze made it (Ha!),'" Banks wrote. "... I guess brat is when nobody has to tell u ur trash because u already know ur trash. This actually gets worse and worse." In response to the post, Healy wrote back: "Shut up you f*cking prat," with a laughing emoji. "Being more annoying than me is actually impressive."

Charli XCX Poses With The 1975 At The GQ Men Of The Year Awards

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Charli XCX (C) poses with George Daniel, Matthew Healy, Ross MacDonald, and Adam Hann of The 1975, winners of the GQ Band of the Year award, at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 in association with HUGO BOSS at the Tate Modern on September 3, 2019, in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS)

It's not the first time Healy and Banks have traded shots on social media. Last year, the "212" hitmaker called Healy out after his viral comments about Ice Spice. "Does Matty Healy know that no one actually thinks The 1975 makes good music?" she asked her followers on Instagram at the time. "And that he's a lame poser with a trash cliche band name that actually means nothing. He's clearly so pressed about a Black girl who knows nothing about him or his music is making more moves and money than him."

Matty Healy Fires Back At Azealia Banks

Elsewhere during the latest SNL episode, Charli performed one of her other Brat singles, "Sympathy is a knife." Check out Healy's latest response to Azealia Banks below.