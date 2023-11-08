Azealia Banks Labels Troye Sivan An “Expired Twink” In Bigoted Rant About “212”

Azealia Banks slammed Troye Sivan in a lengthy, hate-filled rant on Instagram, Wednesday, labeling the singer an “expired twink.” Sivan had praised Banks and remarked that her 2011 single, “212,” is a staple of his pregame playlist.

“This is these white kids’ weird way of apologizing for bandwagoning,” she began in the rant on her Instagram Story. “Having no clue of the kind of shit happening to me behind the scenes in the industry.” After adding a photo of Sivan, she continued: “I’m not impressed by any of these people (who I’ve never met in person nor had a conversation with me) not having the audacity to be as public and loud with their apology as they were with using their platform to cast judgment as if a singular me was an important social justice issue. I would REALLY appreciate all of these f*ckin civilian ass bitches to stop mentioning me, stop dancing to my shit in the club if you’re not going to treat me like a human and take back all the unfounded bullshit you all used ur platforms to perpetuate.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Azealia Banks performs during the Noise Pop Music & Arts festival at The Warfield on February 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

From there, Banks got homophobic. “And your a late condescending expired Twink anyway bitch. We’ve been past 212. Trying ur hardest to old on to the f*cking weak ass pedophilia x incest aesthetic - perpetuating that underlying double standard that somehow pedophilia practiced among men is somehow okay… that fueled ur trash ass music in the first place. Give it up, puberty hit that ass and made u a doofy looking young man,” she wrote. She finished by suggesting that he’s going to “pull the grift” and come out as transgender.

Azealia Banks Slams Troye Sivan

Azealia Banks responds to Troye Sivan stating her track ‘212’ is his ‘go-to pregame’ song, via Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/i04f6P0IJ3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 8, 2023

Banks dropped “212” back in 2011, helping push her career into the mainstream. It was included on the tracklist to her debut EP, 1991. It’s the years since its release, “212,” has frequently been cited as one of the best songs of the year. Billboard even listed it among its tracks that “defined the decade,” while Rolling Stone included it on its revised list of the "500 Greatest Songs of All Time."

