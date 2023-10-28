Azealia Banks Faces Her “DILEMMA” On New Single: Stream

If there's one thing Azealia Banks is always good for, it's talking her s**t. Unfortunately for fans of the "212" hitmaker's music, it's been a minute since we've heard her delivering disses over genre-bending production like only she can. Instead, Banks has notably spent the past few years lashing out at virtually every other artist in the industry. Few have been spared from her explicit rants, though now that she's turning her focus back to music, it's possible we may see less hate posting from the witty lyricist.

This New Music Friday (October 27), Banks finally delivered "DILEMMA," which was previously teased on social media. The short, infectious single was produced by Chad Dexter, Adalberto, DeQuesada, and Theplayxobeats, crafting a perfect soundscape for the notoriously sassy recording artist to lay down her bars on. "Get with it / I see you sendin' 'em shots, y'all ni**as opps, I ain't miss s**t," Azealia spits seconds in. "Take my quick hit, uh / And I'm blowin' your brains, best believe I won't miss this."

Azealia Banks Prepares Fans for Long-Awaited Business & Pleasure Album

As Genius notes, the song is set to appear on the tracklist of Banks' long-awaited Business & Pleasure LP. It's been in the works since 2015, with May 2019 scheduled as the original release date. October of that year saw another failed attempt at putting out the album, which we could finally get an update on now that the East Coast rap diva is sharing her work with the world again. The only other track we've heard her on in 2023 is "New Bottega" with Torren Foot just before spring began.

Listen to Azealia Banks' second release of the year, "DILEMMA" above. If you're feeling the latest from the Sea Queen, make sure to find it on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, tap back in later this weekend to stream our Fire Emoji and R&B Season updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Run in ya crib, black mask and a hoodie

B**ch, I'm a boss, I'm a billionaire bully

Yeah, I'm from Harlem, so that means that I'm gully

I give ya the pound from your waist to your belly, uh

