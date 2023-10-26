Azealia Banks Wins Motion To Delay The Start Of Royalties Lawsuit

Azealia Banks is still seeking out both money and justice from almost a decade ago. Her legal battle with Jeff Kwatinetz spilled over into a public battle of insults long ago which in turn only complicated the legal matters even further. Once upon a time around 9 years ago, Kwatinetz was the CEO of Azealia's former label Prospect Park and Banks wasn't shy about letting her negative feelings about him fly online.

Ultimately, that resulted in a lawsuit by Kwatinetz claiming extortion. Banks countersued accusing him of financial and sexual misconduct. Her claim suggests that the CEO “blur[ed] the lines between a fiduciary and a romantic suitor so that he could take financial advantage." It's also sure to point out the large age gap between the pair, who were 23 and 49 at the time. The case hasn't begun yet, but Banks already got a big win with a pre-trial motion. According to Pitchfork, during a hearing earlier this week, a judge formally approved her legal team's request to delay the start of the trial in order to give them more time to gather evidence.

Azealia Banks' Lawsuit Delayed Till Next Sumer

These days most of what Azealia Banks ends up in the news for is rants online. Most recently she weighed in on Drake and Joe Budden's beef following the release of Drizzy's new album For All The Dogs. She claimed that Drake is "not hip-hop" and that people who really enjoy the genre wouldn't agree with his interpretation of it.

The very next day after aiming at Drake she shifted her focus to Diddy. She urged him to give rights back to all his Bad Boy artists and took issue with the nature of his financial gains. She also made it a point to call out Yung Miami as part of the offensive. What do you think of Azealia Banks' being granted extra time for evidence gathering in her lawsuit? Let us know in the comment section below.

