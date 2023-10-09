Azealia Banks Claps Back At Drake After Joe Budden Comments

Over the weekend Drake released his highly anticipated new album For All The Dogs. The album turned out to be 23 tracks long and round out at over 80 minutes, providing plenty of material for the rapper's die-hard fans. It also sports a number of high-profile features including SZA, J. Cole, Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, and many more. Despite how much hype there was for the project, ultimately some online aren't big fans.

Rapper turned podcast host Joe Budden had plenty to say about For All The Dogs. Budden's biggest complaint appeared to be about who the music was aimed at. He claimed that Drake was "rapping for children" and advised the rapper to start hanging out with more people his own age. When Drizzy clapped back he pointed out that Budden failed as a rapper and is now critiquing one of the most successful rappers of all time. In particular, he slammed Budden describing his show in hard-hitting terms. "You are watching a failure give their opinion on his recipe for success," he said of Budden's show.

Read More: Birdman Claims Drake Signed Bad Bunny To OVO Since “Day One”

Azealia Banks Weighs In On Drake

One person who is clearly taking Budden's side in the beef is Azealia Banks. The rapper has criticized Drake in the past and clearly thought his rap critiques rang hollow. "Does Drake know his nose job and liposuction is not hiphop?" she began her response statement. That's only the beginning of her response which is short but extremely hard-hitting calling out just how far she thinks the rapper has strayed from the lens of "hip-hop."

In the comments of a recapping of the beef, fans generally agreed with Banks's take. That hasn't stopped Drake from doubling down as he once again took shots at Budden overnight. He shared the phrase "rushed conclusions on Podcast mics" to Instagram seeming to take aim at Budden again. What do you think of Azealia Banks's critiques of Drake following his beef with Joe Budden? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Weighs In On Drake’s Feud With Joe Budden

[Via]