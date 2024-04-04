Drake Puts His Middle Fingers Up At All His Haters In New Instagram Post

It's been a turbulent week for the biggest rapper in the world. While he's been hitting tour stops on his series of It's All A Blur shows, he's also found himself beefing with numerous frequent collaborators. It started when Future & Metro Boomin dropped their highly-anticipated collaborative album WE DON'T TRUST YOU last week. The album featured the song "Like That" where Kendrick Lamar used his guest verse to take shots at both Drake and J. Cole.

The song became the most talked about rap moment of the year so far and the more people weighed in the more beefs it seemed to spark. One of the biggest was with Travis Scott. Video showed Scott backstage during Future and Metro Boomin's Rolling Loud set encouraging them to play the Drake diss. Drizzy reacted by pretending to shoot at a prop of Scott's head during a performance of their collaboration "Meltdown." That came in addition to beef with Rick Ross that resulted in the two rappers unfollowing each other on Instagram. Now Drizzy is seemingly addressing all of it in his new Instagram post. Check out what he shared with his fans below.

Drake's Newest Instagram Post

Another beef he's tangentially involved with relates to Sexyy Red and Joe Budden. Budden made some claims on his podcast last week about how Drake must be getting paid to hang out with Sexyy Red. He couldn't see any way that Drizzy enjoys Red's company like that, despite the fact that they keep crossing paths.

Red herself clapped back pretty quickly. Her first response was a simple one when she went on Twitter to call Budden "dumb" for the comments. A few days later she hit back again sharing an NSFW video of her twerking on Drake while the pair are on stage performing together as evidence of why he might enjoy being around her. What do you think of Drake's newest Instagram post? Who do you think he intended for the post to be aimed at? Let us know in the comment section below.

