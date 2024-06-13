Drake Fans Theorize He Was Taking A Shot At Joe Budden With His "One Trick Ponies" Post

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef has been so hostile and viral that it's dominated much of the discussion in rap music for months now. Some fans may have even forgotten how many others were initially involved. Rick Ross, Metro Boomin, J. Cole, The Weeknd, and Future were all also roped in. But it wasn't just rappers involved as many relevant members of the rap media landscape also found them selves caught up in the back and forth. Now, one of Drake's fans on Twitter came up with a theory that he may have taken shots directly at Joe Budden with a recent Instagram post.
The post dropped earlier this week and fans initially assumed Drake was still talking about Kendrick Lamar. "Goats don't worry about one trick ponies," the caption of the post reads. While fans disagreed on what exactly Drizzy might be referencing, there was no concrete answer. But earlier this week a fan on Twitter thinks they may have put it all together. In a post with over 2k likes, a user contrasts Drake's post with a clip from Joe Budden's podcast. In the clip, Budden uses the same "one trick pony" phrase that pops up in Drake's caption, leading some to speculate that it was a direct reference to the podcast host.
Fans Think Drake Took Shots At Joe Budden
The rap world is still very much feeling the fallout from the beef. Just last week Rick Ross updated the cover art for his diss track "Champagne Moments. " The move sparked renewed interest in the beef and the strange stories that Ross has been swept up in since it happened. That's similar to the discussion sparked from the revelation of what Kendrick Lamar thought the first time he heard "Family Matters."
