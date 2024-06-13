Drake Fans Theorize He Was Taking A Shot At Joe Budden With His "One Trick Ponies" Post

One particular fan remembered a clip of Budden using the same phrase.

What do you think of the theory that Drake was taking shots at Joe Budden with his recent Instagram post? Do you agree with the fan's theory that the post may have been a direct shot at Budden? Let us know in the comment section below.

The rap world is still very much feeling the fallout from the beef. Just last week Rick Ross updated the cover art for his diss track "Champagne Moments. " The move sparked renewed interest in the beef and the strange stories that Ross has been swept up in since it happened. That's similar to the discussion sparked from the revelation of what Kendrick Lamar thought the first time he heard "Family Matters."

The post dropped earlier this week and fans initially assumed Drake was still talking about Kendrick Lamar. "Goats don't worry about one trick ponies," the caption of the post reads. While fans disagreed on what exactly Drizzy might be referencing, there was no concrete answer. But earlier this week a fan on Twitter thinks they may have put it all together. In a post with over 2k likes, a user contrasts Drake's post with a clip from Joe Budden's podcast. In the clip, Budden uses the same "one trick pony" phrase that pops up in Drake's caption, leading some to speculate that it was a direct reference to the podcast host.

About The Author

Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.