Adam 22 Doubles Down On Joe Budden Criticism After "Big 3" Comments

The pair appear to have sparked a full-on beef.

While rap music itself has dealt with a series of massive beefs throughout 2024 so far, the media surrounding the genre is also in the midst of a major confrontation. It began when Adam22 claimed that there was a "big three" in rap media including him, DJ Akademiks, and Vlad. His comments mirroring Kendrick's recent dismantling of the "big three" narrative surrounding him, Drake, and J. Cole probably wasn't a coincidence. In his comments he also took shots at Joe Budden by downplaying his influence over the rap scene.

In the days following the claim DJ Akademiks agreed with Adam22. He tried to draw a line between the daily streamers and Budden, who only hosts a podcast. Budden clapped back at him poking fun at the very idea that there was a "big three" in rap media in the first place. Now Adam shared a response to that post via Twitter. "Joe Budden checked Socialblade, realized he’s not in the top 3 and deleted this. Sad day for the Joe Budden fans. Your leader does not stand on business," his tweet reads. Their beef doesn't appear like it will be slowing down anytime soon. Check out the most recent shots taken between the two media personalities below.

Adam22 Still Taking Shots At Joe Budden

Over the weekend, Joe Budden assembled an emergency podcast to react to Drake's response song. in the episode he and a few guests shared their real time reactions to Drake's responses to Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, and Metro Boomin. The episode actually proved to provide some insight into the inspiration behind some of the lyrics. One of his co-hosts also revealed that Drake had no reason to worry about a response from Pusha T as his former adversary has no interest in the new beef.

What do you think of Adam22 picking a fight with Joe Budden over who is more influential to hip-hop culture? Who do you think will come out on top in the beef when all is said and done? Let us know in the comment section below.

