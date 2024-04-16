Joe Budden Claps Back At Adam22's Big Three Rant By Channeling Rick Ross

Joe Budden is someone who has always stirred the pot when it comes to the media world. Quite frankly, the same can be said of his music. Overall, he is an authoritative voice in the world of hip-hop, and he holds a spot that a lot of other media members are envious of. Although some might not like all of Joe's takes, there is no doubt that he is entertaining while delivering them. For instance, he has been particularly fired up about the feuds between Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Drake. Now, however, he has people coming after him.

Yesterday, we reported on how Adam22 came out and said Budden was not part of the hip-hop media big three. Instead, that position belonged to Adam, DJ Akademiks, and DJ Vlad. Many disagreed with Adam's take, especially with the current state of No Jumper in mind. That said, Budden took to Twitter, where he went off on Adam, noting that there is no such thing as a "HipHop media big 3." Moreover, he channeled Rick Ross' Drake disses, by calling Adam a "white boy."

Read More: Joe Budden Walks Back Beyonce Criticism

Joe Budden Makes One Thing Clear

Joe continued to go off on Adam and others who have tried to come after him. "Some you media n****s been trying to force a beef/relationship w me for years now," Budden wrote. "I’m too at peace for the contrived hootenanny and my God is too good for me to pretend like he isn’t. Pls don’t let me be a distraction to your plans, with a little more focus you maybe can lose even more!! lol"

Let us know how you feel about this feud between Joe and Adam22, in the comments section down below. Do you agree with Adam that Joe isn't a top three name in hip-hop journalism? Does Adam and No Jumper belong there? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Joe Budden's "Halfway House" Turns 15