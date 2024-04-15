Adam22 Calls Out Joe Budden, Proclaims No Jumper, VladTV, & DJ Akademiks The “Big 3”

Adam22 is furious with Joe Budden and thinks that No Jumper, VladTV, and DJ Akademiks are the three biggest hip-hop outlets. In a video on No Jumper's social media pages, he compared the views for both his pages and Budden's.

Adam began by claiming that someone sent him a clip of Budden remarking that No Jumper is in bad shape. “Let's do the science,” he responded. “Joe Budden’s channel has gotten 12 million views in the past month. No Jumper’s main channel plus our clips channel has done about 26 or 27 million views for the past month. So, we are two times, by far, what you have going on. And on top of that, we kill it on Facebook. We kill it on Snapchat. We have 3 million followers on Instagram and we make a huge amount of money on there.”

Adam22 Meets Up With Drake In Los Angeles

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Adam22 (L) and Drake speak during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

From there, Adam added: “Joe Budden, I don’t wanna hear sh*t. You’re running a chop shop. You might have the whole hip-hop media gassed into thinking that you’re really killing it like that but trust me, when you wanna talk about who's really doing business out here, it’s not you. There’s a big three and you’re not in it. It's me, Vlad, and that fat motherf*cker you were sitting with." Despite posting it on No Jumper, many of the fans in the comments section disagreed with Adam. "No jumper had potential to be the top but y’all cover more LA gang bangin and p**n than hiphop," one top comment reads. Another argued: "It’s Akademiks, Say Cheese & The shade room Tbh."

Adam22 Calls Out Joe Budden

Check out Adam's full comments on Joe Budden above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Adam22 and Joe Budden on HotNewHipHop.

