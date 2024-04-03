Adam22 Attempts To Trick People Into Thinking He's Gay, April Fools Prank Ends Up Backfiring

Adam22 is easily one of the more controversial figures on the internet, especially as it pertains to hip-hop. Overall, No Jumper is a massive brand that originally started as a deep dive into the L.A. BMX scene. However, it eventually transitioned into underground hip-hop. Adam was one of the first to interview XXXTentacion, and even now, that interview is still watched by many. These days, Adam mostly engages in antics, such as his most recent April Fools prank.

As you can see down below, he set up an elongated prank in which he would surround himself with a gay pornstar. This would make people think he is gay. Then, on April Fools Day, he revealed that he would be starring in his first gay porn scene. "I’m proud to announce my first ever gay scene!" Adam22 wrote. "For many years I have dreamed of what it would be like to shoot with one of the bros and I decided to stop holding back and live my truth! I know some of you won’t like this decision but I hope you will choose to respect my choice. Big thanks to my scene partner @michaeldohertyx for letting me tear that ass up! Can’t wait for yall to see this content!!!"

Adam22 Goes For A Joke

Following the prank, fans were not amused on social media. Many said it was all in poor taste. However, a significant chunk of people just brushed it off, saying they thought Adam was gay anyways, and that a prank was unnecessary. It was a great example of a joke backfiring. Regardless, the whole think went viral, which was probably Adam's intention in the first place. One has to wonder what Lena The Plug thinks about all of this.

The Internet Reacts

Let us know what you think of this stunt from Adam22, in the comments section below. Do you believe this was a tasteless prank? Do you still watch No Jumper?

