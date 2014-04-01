april fools
- MusicUsher Pulls April Fool's Joke On Dreamville Fest By Teasing Beyoncé Guest AppearanceYou got to give it to the R&B star; at least his sense of humor doesn't experience stage fright.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralLil Durk Announces J. Cole Collab, Fans Thought It Was April Fool's JokeWhile it's certainly a likely and probably fire collaboration, a lot of fans are particularly doubtful on this very special and confusing day.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsLeBron James' Latest Revelation Has Fans Praying It's An April Fools PrankLeBron James has been known to joke around on Twitter.By Alexander Cole
- GramMichael Strahan Confirms Fixed Tooth Gap Was An April Fools' PrankMichael Strahan had a harmless gag for all of his fans out there.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsDJ Quik's April Fool's Prank Wasn't Very FunnyDJ Quik made an unnecessary April Fool's Day joke about being shot in his car.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJay-Z "New Album" Tracklist Kicks Off April Fool's DayJay-Z is currently trending over the joke-news that he's releasing a new album called "Ascension."By Alex Zidel
- MusicJustin Bieber Apologizes For April Fool's Pregnancy Joke, Admits Pranks Can Be Risky"I think With pranks u sometimes have to roll that dice."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMaisie Williams Reveals "Game Of Thrones" Spoiler On April 1 "Tonight Show"Maisie Williams and Jimmy Fallon delivered a pretty strong April Fool's prank.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJustin Bieber Receives Serious Backlash For Faking Pregnancy With Hailey BieberJustin Bieber's April Fool's joke is not being laughed at. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJustin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Troll Everyone With Fake Pregnancy NewsJustin Bieber says it isn't an April Fool's joke.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentDr. Phil Shaves His Iconic Mustache On April Fool's DayDr. Phil appears to get rid of his mustache in new photos.By Alex Zidel
- SneakersKanye West's "Yandhi" Involved In Elaborate Yeezy 700 April Fool's Day PrankPeople are cutting their Yeezy "Geode" sneakers in half to see if "Yandhi" is inside.By Alex Zidel
- SportsTom Brady Kicks Off April Fool's Day By Announcing His RetirementIt was all an April Fools Day joke, of course.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West & Dolly Parton Connected In April Fool's Day PrankNo, Kanye West did not buy a theme park.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRihanna Is Sweet & Incredibly Sexy In New Lingerie PicturesRihanna teases us with her "good girl" photoshoot.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Casually Calls For "Baby #2" With Travis ScottUnfortunately, Kylie Jenner isn't "Super Bowl" preggers this time around.By Devin Ch
- MusicT-Pain Will Teach You The History Of Autotune At Wiscansin UniversityIt's time to switch majors.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicEminem Teases M&M's Collab On April Fools' DayEminem appears to be collaborating with M&M's. Or is he?By Milca P.
- Entertainment"Warcraft" & "Family Guy" Will Join Forces During Sunday's EpisodeOr is this some sort of April Fool's prank? By David Saric
- NewsCheck Out Drake's "Views From The 6"Check out Views from the 6.By hnhh
- NewsRihanna Pranks Jimmy Kimmel On April Fool's DayWatch Rihanna sneak into Jimmy Kimmel's bedroom and pull a great prank for April Fool's day.By Kevin Goddard
- Original Content20 Funny Hip-Hop Videos For April Fools'HNHH presents a list of twenty of hip-hop's funniest music videos. By Lloyd Jaffe