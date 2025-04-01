Kanye West Apparently "Loves" Playboi Carti Again Despite His Previous Rants

Kanye West is about as confusing as they come, but we will feel he's actually being quite direct with his latest tweet. Earlier this morning, the controversial music mogul hopped back onto his account following his wild interview with DJ Akademiks. At 8:02, he revisited his status on Playboi Carti but with a more positive attitude. "I love Carti," he tweeted simply. This has some fans totally thrown for a loop. "Pick a lane dude what’s up w you?!" one X (Twitter) replied. "He bi polar for real Kim said it too," another added. However, more attentive users are urging those who are a little behind to "check the date."

Today is in fact April 1, aka April Fool's Day. With that in mind, there's definitely a strong chance that either later today or tomorrow, Kanye West will be back on the hate train. What also makes this tweet not genuine is the fact that it was typed normally and not in Ye's traditional all caps format. This is just his third tweet on his account right now and follow-up to his truly shocking and inappropriate "WW3" post. We aren't going to explain it any further, so if you want to see it, click this link here.

Kanye West Playboi Carti Beef

As we mentioned though, Kanye is now no longer a friend and a collaborator to Playboi Carti. His issues may be stemming from the fact that he was left off of MUSIC. However, it he began to go nuclear on the influential rapper for trying to work on music with North West. Ye feels he went behind his back by asking his "SEX TRAFFICKER" of an ex-wife in Kim Kardashian instead.