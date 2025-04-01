Kanye West Apparently "Loves" Playboi Carti Again Despite His Previous Rants

BY Zachary Horvath 469 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Power 106 Presents Powerhouse
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)
Kanye West can be a troll a lot of the time and with this tweet being typed on April Fool's Day, it's got us wondering if he's joking.

Kanye West is about as confusing as they come, but we will feel he's actually being quite direct with his latest tweet. Earlier this morning, the controversial music mogul hopped back onto his account following his wild interview with DJ Akademiks. At 8:02, he revisited his status on Playboi Carti but with a more positive attitude. "I love Carti," he tweeted simply. This has some fans totally thrown for a loop. "Pick a lane dude what’s up w you?!" one X (Twitter) replied. "He bi polar for real Kim said it too," another added. However, more attentive users are urging those who are a little behind to "check the date."

Today is in fact April 1, aka April Fool's Day. With that in mind, there's definitely a strong chance that either later today or tomorrow, Kanye West will be back on the hate train. What also makes this tweet not genuine is the fact that it was typed normally and not in Ye's traditional all caps format. This is just his third tweet on his account right now and follow-up to his truly shocking and inappropriate "WW3" post. We aren't going to explain it any further, so if you want to see it, click this link here.

Read More: Black Excellence In Hip Hop History: Mics, Movements, & Milestones

Kanye West Playboi Carti Beef
kanye west
Image via Kanye West on X

As we mentioned though, Kanye is now no longer a friend and a collaborator to Playboi Carti. His issues may be stemming from the fact that he was left off of MUSIC. However, it he began to go nuclear on the influential rapper for trying to work on music with North West. Ye feels he went behind his back by asking his "SEX TRAFFICKER" of an ex-wife in Kim Kardashian instead.

Since then, he's had nothing but harsh things to say about Carti. His new enemy even attempted to make Kanye "STFU." But when it comes to the former G.O.O.D. Music leader, there's no silencing him sadly these days. We are sure that he will have more to critique the Opium MC on if part two of his Akademiks interview comes to fruition.

Read More: Roberta Flack Samples: A Lasting Legacy In Hip Hop

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
kanye west Music Kanye West Calls Playboi Carti "A Dumber Version Of Virgil" As His Relentless Verbal Assault Continues 847
playboi carti & kanye Music Kanye West & Playboi Carti Beef, Explained 6.4K
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals Music Kanye West Cusses Out His Own Fan Account For Posting A Playboi Carti Snippet Amid Their Feud 1002
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show &amp; Audience Music Kanye West Claims He Hates Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" In Vicious Rant 9.4K