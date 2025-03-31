Kanye West & DJ Akademiks' Controversial Interview Earned Massive Viewership As They Tease Part 2

Kanye West's viral interview with DJ Akademiks reportedly racked up over 800,000 concurrent live viewers, the live streamer announced on Monday morning. "Akademiks and Ye concurrently had 800k live viewers watching simultaneously on X and rumble as the interview is banned on every other platform. The stream peaked at 1million+ live viewers during the debut the biggest hiphop interview of 2025," a post from AkademiksTV read. It finsihed by noting that a second part of the interview will be filmed in Japan and is coming soon.

During the interview, Kanye West rocked a black Ku Klux Klan-style robe and hood while making numerous bizarre comments. At one point during the interview, West mentioned the drama surrounding his co-parenting situation. He shares his four children with Kim Kardashian. In doing so, he surprisingly claimed that he never wanted children with the reality TV star in the first place. “That was my fault,” West admitted. “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn’t God’s plan.” He also called out Kendrick Lamar and claimed that Drake is "a million times better" and "a million times more important."

Kanye West Twitter Antics

The interview follows a dramatic few weeks for Kanye West on social media. He's gone on countless hate-filled, antisemtic rants, accused numerous former collaborators of betraying him, and much more. At one point, he called out Jay-Z and Beyonce and made offensive comments about their younger children, Rumi and Sir. While he initially expressed regret for doing so in more posts online, Ye reaffirmed his distain for his former partner during the interview with Akademiks. "Everything is like, 'But you offended Jay-Z," he said to AK. "F*ck him, you know what I'm sayin."