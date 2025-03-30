Kanye West Calls Playboi Carti An "Agent" Who Betrayed Him In DJ Akademiks Interview

Kanye West and DJ Akademiks actually released their interview they teased earlier this month, albeit in what seems to be a limited capacity. Apparently, the clips of this conversation will come out little by little via Ak's stream and social media snippets from it, which fits in with the chaotic and hectic workload and execution often tied to the Yeezy mogul's career. His bigotries and controversies certainly did not slow down in this exchange – in fact, his outfit choice centers them regardless of context. But Ye did not forget about the rappers in his sights, including former collaborators Playboi Carti and Ty Dolla $ign.

"[You're on] this side of it, or you're on that side," Kanye West said about Playboi Carti. "Carti took the blue pill. But he made his name off of the red pill. The Matrix. The red pill is the n***as like Neo, the blue pill are the agents. So now Carti is an agent. And you seen the joint where somebody touches them and then they become the agent? That's what happens. Them Jewish people come, the record people come. They literally called Ty Dolla and said – and this is coercion. That's why these n***as are going to be locked up some day. They'll come to you.

Kanye West Kendrick Lamar Rant

"They said, 'Ty, you have to denounce Ye publicly or we're going to drop your artist Leon [and] we're going to cancel all your tours,'" Kanye West alleged concerning Ty Dolla $ign. "So they on some mob s**t. So it's die, n***a. They up here threatening n***as, stopping they money. This is real life s**t off of a statement, off of me wearing a motherf***ing chain. Off of me wearing they pain. But they playing, turning up, promoting, and making money off of our pain. But if I wear a piece of their pain, then they're going to threaten to destroy everything moving, everyone around them, destroying people's lives. We're going to destroy Leon's life. Leon did that whole SZA album. And now we're going to destroy his life if you don't denounce this man's tweet type s**t."

Elsewhere in the DJ Akademiks interview, Kanye West also spoke on all of his problems concerning the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle last year, plus its evolution since then. We still don't know everything he addressed and the extent of his accusations or conspiracies, but we're sure we will see a lot of controversy over it for a long time.