Kanye West Accuses Playboi Carti Of Pulling Up To Ye's Hotel With A Gun

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 585 Views
Kanye West also doubled down on his distaste for Playboi Carti's new album "MUSIC" and how he feels Carti is copying him.

"Off The Grid" is one of the best 2020s songs either Kanye West or Playboi Carti have ever been a part of thus far. With each passing day, though, it seems like they stray further and further from the chance of another collaboration at that level.

Ye and Carti have been beefing for over a month now, whether that's the former's disdain towards the latter's MUSIC album or everything else surrounding that dynamic. The Yeezy mogul continues to double down, as he recently launched some accusations at the Opium creative during a recent social media clip caught by @Jasp3r_0 on Twitter.

"I got to tell you another thing that Carti said to me on the phone, n***a," Kanye West ranted about Playboi Carti. "This n***a told me he was at the Chateau [Marmont hotel] with a gun, n***a. What that mean, n***a? And the n***a say he don't be on the Internet. It's like, if you don't be on the Internet, what are we talking about, then? I ain't say nothing, then." For those unaware, Ye recently stayed at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Read More: Kanye West & Playboi Carti Beef, Explained

Kanye West Playboi Carti Beef

The Kanye West and Playboi Carti beef began as a result of the latter's new album MUSIC, which came out in mid-March of this year. Kanye claimed Carti completely took his vocals out of it on purpose, aligned with folks who were against Ye, copied his style, and reached out to Ye's ex wife Kim Kardashian to get vocals from North West for a new song. That last part was something Carti posted online.

What followed was a series of rants and takedowns on Twitter, with Kanye West dragging Playboi Carti through the mud and the "COCAINE NOSE" rager telling his former mentor to "STFU." This situation also roped in Ye's distaste for Kendrick Lamar these days, plus a few other adjacent narratives related to his bigoted antisemitism and music industry assumptions.

Even DJ Swamp Izzo tried to clear the air between Carti and Ye during his recent VladTV interview, but that was unsuccessful. At this point, we doubt a reconciliation is in the cards.

Read More: Kanye West Drags "Pawn" Kendrick Lamar And Cuts Playboi Carti & Ty Dolla $ign From "Bully"

