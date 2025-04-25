Kanye West Rips Playboi Carti's "MUSIC" And Rages At Travis Scott

Kanye West has been upset about not being on Playboi Carti's MUSIC album since it released in March. After starting a feud with his former collaborator, things seemingly went quiet between the two after Carti did not give West any attention beyond telling him to "STFU." Now, West is back to criticizing MUSIC, and even took a shot at Travis Scott in the process.

"Carti album was trash, bro," the clip begins. In it, Kanye West is on the phone with someone, but it is not clear who. He called "EVILJ0RDAN" one of Carti's "best songs." "'EVILJ0RDAN' is like the Benjamins. It's one of the best, illest songs ever, that's inside of him." He continued: "them f***ing choirs on 'CRUSH' is like two n****s thinking they're Ye, talking about 'what would Ye do?', without calling Ye. Call Ye, n***a!"

Kanye West Calls Playboi Carti Trash

Kanye West taking more shots at Carti is unsurprising, considering he's been doing that for the last month and a half. The stray in Travis Scott's direction is a bit more unexpected, but their history is much more complex. Scott was a West protege in the early 2010s, and has developed into the most successful artist to come from under his wing. West and Kim Kardashian were also married for seven years, while Scott has two kids with Kylie Jenner, Kardashian's half-sister. Prior to Coachella, Scott called West family, discussing the impact that West had on teaching Scott about the music creation process. It was a very diplomatic answer. Especially after West previously displayed resentment towards Scott for apparently being left off of UTOPIA. Clearly, West is not over that.