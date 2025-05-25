DJ Akdaemiks recently sat down with DJ Vlad for a new VladTV interview, during which they discussed the Kanye West and Playboi Carti beef. For those who forgot, the former collaborators started feuding because Ye complained about his vocal exclusion from Carti's new album MUSIC. There were also other factors, like King Vamp reaching out to Kim Kardashian for North West vocals.

However, there are still a lot of questions about why Kanye did not make MUSIC as a feature, although DJ Swamp Izzo clarified that he did produce on it. According to Ak, this was completely an optical move on the Opium boss' behalf.

"I think the reason why Ye ain't on it... That was a political move, man, come on" the streamer and journalist remarked concerning Kanye West and Playboi Carti's distance. "It's a political move. Carti's not trying to stand next to that right now. And Ye knows. He probably didn't tell Ye verbatim. But, 'Yo, this is my biggest album. I'm trying to go big, mainstream.' And, you know, I think Ye took that personally. I keep saying Ye is un-cancelable. Sometimes, you might love him, hate him, ignore him, but you'll come back around again. Another time, they'll probably collab again."

"Alive" Kanye West Playboi Carti

"Only thing I can say is that Carti wanted this album to be his version of ASTROWORLD," DJ Akademiks continued concerning the Kanye West and Playboi Carti beef. "He said, 'After this s**t, I want them to look at me like the Travis Scott for Atlanta.' So he's going big, you know? To have Ye on it might've been a distraction. And Ye might've proved him right. Because as soon as he wasn't on the album, he cussed him out."

We will see if these two ever reconcile in the future, although we would need some massive explanations for that. And for many other possibly squashed Ye beefs, to be fair.