Kanye West Questions If Jim Jones & Playboi Carti Are Conspiring Against Him After Photo Surfaces

Kanye West once again ignited a firestorm online after reposting a photo of Jim Jones and Playboi Carti together, followed by an ominous tweet: "Are they plotting to kill me." The cryptic message, characteristic of Kanye's unpredictable communication style, immediately triggered widespread speculation about his mental state, his personal relationships, and possible deeper tensions in the hip-hop world.

The image Kanye shared featured Jim Jones and Playboi Carti, two artists with separate histories with West. Jim Jones has openly criticized Kanye in the past, most notably questioning his position among hip-hop’s elite.

Playboi Carti has had a more complicated, less public falling-out with him over the last year. Seeing the two men together — two figures from different corners of Kanye’s past — seemed to strike a nerve.

Kanye’s choice of words only added fuel to the intrigue. "Are they plotting to kill me" reads less like a straightforward accusation and more like a manifestation of paranoia or betrayal. Throughout his career, Kanye has used social media as both an emotional outlet and a stage for performance art. His posts often blur reality with symbolism, mixing genuine concern with theatrical provocation.