Kanye West Questions If Jim Jones & Playboi Carti Are Conspiring Against Him After Photo Surfaces

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 122 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sexyy Red 4 President Tour Official After Party
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Rapper Jim Jones attends Sexyy Red 4 President Tour Official After Party at Opium Atlanta on August 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Kanye West dissed Jim Jones and Playboi Carti after Carti's latest album, MUSIC, reached number-one on the Billboard charts.

Kanye West once again ignited a firestorm online after reposting a photo of Jim Jones and Playboi Carti together, followed by an ominous tweet: "Are they plotting to kill me." The cryptic message, characteristic of Kanye's unpredictable communication style, immediately triggered widespread speculation about his mental state, his personal relationships, and possible deeper tensions in the hip-hop world.

The image Kanye shared featured Jim Jones and Playboi Carti, two artists with separate histories with West. Jim Jones has openly criticized Kanye in the past, most notably questioning his position among hip-hop’s elite.

Playboi Carti has had a more complicated, less public falling-out with him over the last year. Seeing the two men together — two figures from different corners of Kanye’s past — seemed to strike a nerve.

Kanye’s choice of words only added fuel to the intrigue. "Are they plotting to kill me" reads less like a straightforward accusation and more like a manifestation of paranoia or betrayal. Throughout his career, Kanye has used social media as both an emotional outlet and a stage for performance art. His posts often blur reality with symbolism, mixing genuine concern with theatrical provocation.

More: Jim Jones Concert Abrutly Canceled After Chaotic Fire Alarm Dibacle

Kanye West Disses Jim Jones & Playboi Carti

More: Jim Jones Accidentally Shows N3on Alleged Drug Deal In Harlem During Stream

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Jim Jones Kanye West Tirade Hip Hop News Music Jim Jones Suggests Drugs Are Allegedly To Blame For Kanye West’s Latest Tirade 8.1K
Kanye West Drake Diddy Better Kendrick Lamar Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Compares Drake To Diddy And Calls Drizzy "Million Times Better" Than Kendrick Lamar 11.6K
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals Music Kanye West Reveals Plans For A Playboi Carti Collaborative Album 1344
Kanye West Warns ASAP Rocky Playboi Carti Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Warns ASAP Rocky That Playboi Carti Could Treat Him The Same Way He Did Ye 2.6K