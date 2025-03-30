Jim Jones Accidentally Shows N3on Alleged Drug Deal In Harlem During Stream

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jim Jones N3on Drug Deal Harlem Stream Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 29: Recording artist Jim Jones attends his "El Chapo" listening party on May 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Jim Jones and N3on got up to some other Harlem activities during their livestream together, such as a quick game of basketball.

Jim Jones may be in some deep beef with the likes of 50 Cent and Cam'ron these days, but it's nothing a Harlem stroll with streamer N3on can't take his mind off of. The two linked up in the rapper's neighborhood to play some basketball and just have a walk around, which led to some unexpected situation. At one point, they and their entourages entered a building. Capo quickly had to turn them around when he realized there were two men there getting up to something, which seems to have been an alleged drug deal. They didn't get anything on camera and rapidly changed course to get out of the men's hair, but it was probably not something the media personality expected to run into.

Beyond Jim Jones, though, N3on's other recent rap crossovers caused commotion for other reasons. While streaming with YG, the Compton MC took a bathroom break and left his phone with him, prompting him to go through it and play some unreleased tracks. The content creator actually played a snippet of the then-unreleased "2004," and its release just a few days later led many to believe this was just a skit.

Read More: Crip Mac Gives Fans An Update On His Life Via Prison Call With N3on

Who Is N3on?

For those unaware, N3on is a popular streamer, content creator, and sometimes controversial presence on platforms like Kick and YouTube. Considering the popularity of these areas right now, it's no surprise that someone like Jim Jones would be open to a link-up. He has always been one to keep his hands on various projects at a time, whether that relates to his new musical releases, business moves, pop culture crossovers, or feuds. The Dipset member recently responded to Kanye West's jabs at him, showing him love but suggesting that he should stay off the drugs.

Speaking of The Diplomats, it sadly seems like Jim Jones might never reconcile with his partner. His explosive and surprising rift with Cam'ron continues to serve as a sore spot for both, even if they try to dismiss the other's attacks in the most unbothered way possible. So at least these N3on antics are a distraction. But will they ever fully go at it in the booth? We'll see...

Read More: Jim Jones Suggests Drugs Are Allegedly To Blame For Kanye West’s Latest Tirade

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.9K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.2K
News Authentic 304
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BAFTA LA Entertainment Disney's "Jungle Cruise" Will Feature Coming Out Of Gay Character 3.3K