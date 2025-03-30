Jim Jones Accidentally Shows N3on Alleged Drug Deal In Harlem During Stream

Jim Jones may be in some deep beef with the likes of 50 Cent and Cam'ron these days, but it's nothing a Harlem stroll with streamer N3on can't take his mind off of. The two linked up in the rapper's neighborhood to play some basketball and just have a walk around, which led to some unexpected situation. At one point, they and their entourages entered a building. Capo quickly had to turn them around when he realized there were two men there getting up to something, which seems to have been an alleged drug deal. They didn't get anything on camera and rapidly changed course to get out of the men's hair, but it was probably not something the media personality expected to run into.

Beyond Jim Jones, though, N3on's other recent rap crossovers caused commotion for other reasons. While streaming with YG, the Compton MC took a bathroom break and left his phone with him, prompting him to go through it and play some unreleased tracks. The content creator actually played a snippet of the then-unreleased "2004," and its release just a few days later led many to believe this was just a skit.

Who Is N3on?

For those unaware, N3on is a popular streamer, content creator, and sometimes controversial presence on platforms like Kick and YouTube. Considering the popularity of these areas right now, it's no surprise that someone like Jim Jones would be open to a link-up. He has always been one to keep his hands on various projects at a time, whether that relates to his new musical releases, business moves, pop culture crossovers, or feuds. The Dipset member recently responded to Kanye West's jabs at him, showing him love but suggesting that he should stay off the drugs.