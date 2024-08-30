Crip Mac Gives Fans An Update On His Life Via Prison Call With N3on

Crip Mac is doing just fine.

Crip Mac will serve a 33-month prison sentence for the foreseeable future, but that doesn't mean he can't still keep his head up. Moreover, he recently called fellow social media personality N3on from behind bars to give fans a bit of an update on his life. "Just remember, everything is going to be all right," the California YouTuber relayed to his fanbase via the streamer, admittedly after confessing that he doesn't "run the jail" as N3on suggested. Elsewhere, Mac spoke on working out a lot while incarcerated and on how he's made a couple of friends inside the facility, as well.

Overall, it seems like he's having a pretty good time all things considered, as he still came off as jovial and vivid during the N3on phone call. Crip Mac will be just fine, hopefully, even as folks outside of his situation debate whether he will lose his fame. For example, Adam22 and Wack 100 recently debated whether or not he's more famous than Blueface right now, with Wack siding with the latter. Either way you fall on that debate, it's clear that their antics and viral online behavior is what drove both of them to social media stardom.

Crip Mac & N3on Chop It Up Over The Phone

Beyond Crip Mac, though, N3on also ran into his fair share of issues this year, such as an arrest in Dubai. However, by April of this year, he was already back on his streaming grind, and it doesn't seem like that provoked him to change his approach at all. We can only guess as to what wild moments and headlines we will see throughout the rest of the year about both of these media personalities. Hopefully they stay out of trouble, as we all know that these scandals can turn ugly.