N3on Surprises Fans With First Stream Back Since Arrest In Dubai

N3on is easily one of the biggest streamers in the entire world right now. Overall, his come up has been fairly controversial. This is because he has said slurs on his streams, all while trying to manufacture drama. Quite frankly, his streams embody the kind of brain rot that is prevalent on the internet these days. However, people still watch him, and when something big happens to him, you can be sure it will lead to a lot of discourse on social media. Most recently, N3on went through a situation while streaming in Dubai.

At the time of his arrest, N3on appeared to be in big trouble. He has been accused of recording in an unauthorized way, and there were reports that he could very well get hit with a one-year jail sentence in the United Arab Emirates. In the end, however, he was released by authorities, and now here we are. Yesterday, N3on delivered his first stream since the arrest, and fans were pretty surprised to see him, especially given the fact that some thought he was toast.

N3on Made His Grand Return

As N3on explains, things took a turn for him in Dubai as he ended up filming a police officer, which is illegal. Admittedly, things were looking bleak, but he was able to get out if it, and now, he should be alright. Overall, it was clearly a scary situation that will make him rethink being so flippant about content in the future. Having connections around the world will certainly help in these situations. If he wasn't a famous person, who knows what would have gone down?

Let us know what you think about the N3on situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that his situation was blown out of proportion? Was this just a way to do some promo for Kick?

