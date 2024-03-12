Antonio Brown Asked By N3on If He Had Sex With Gisele Bundchen

Antonio Brown and N3on is the duo no one needed.

Antonio Brown is someone who has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Overall, his antics are what ultimately got him kicked out of the NFL. However, he does not seem to care that much. Instead, he does his own thing and he makes his jokes on Twitter. For instance, he has been talking about his new media enterprise "CTESPN." Of course, this combines the brain disease CTE with the iconic sports channel, ESPN. It has proven to be a funny slogan for AB, and he has continued to use it.

Joining CTESPN is none other than the streamer N3on. N3on is a unique case as watching his stream will probably lead you down a road of cognitive decline. The kid is known for just saying things to be controversial, and he is as big of a clout chaser as you can imagine. Below, you can find a clip from his most recent stream, where he is on the football field with AB. It is here where N3on asks Brown if he ever slept with Gisele Bundchen, who used to be married to Tom Brady.

Antonio Brown Gets Asked A Bold Question

Brown has floated the rumor that he slept with Bundchen numerous times. As soon as the words left N3on's mouth, he found it to be extremely funny. While he didn't exactly answer the question, there is no doubt that the commenters and the viewers in N3on's chat thought it was a laugh riot. When it comes to matters pertaining to Kick, the more crude you are, the funnier you are. N3on was someone handpicked for Kick by Adin Ross, and he seems to be bringing in the cash for the platform. Only time will tell if AB decides to join Kick and do his own streams.

Let us know what you think of AB and his recent run of antics, in the comments section down below. Do you think he is going too far? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and their various exploits.

