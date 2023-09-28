Chandler Jones Proposes Podcast With Antonio Brown

Chandler Jones has suggested the idea of doing a podcast with Antonio Brown. "We gotta sit down and have a Kumbaya...call it CTE podcast! I love you too!" Jones wrote on X after AB sent some love his way. This comes after Jones announced that he was taking a social media break to "hang with strippers" and that fans shouldn't "check me on my well being, they [the strippers] got me."

Earlier today, Jones did a dawn livestream out in the Nevada desert. The Raiders defensive star was behaving erratically. He shone a powerful flashlight directly into the camera. Furthermore, he announced that Aaron Hernandez didn't kill himself in jail before bursting into tears. Jones remains away from the Las Vegas Raiders and was recently added to their non-football injury reserve list.

AB's CTE Finally Explained?

Could this be an explanation for AB's bizarre CTE tweets? Earlier this month, Brown was seen partying with members of the Theta Chi fraternity at Florida State, including performing some of his music with them. The video of that link-up, posted by Brown himself, included the cryptic phrase "Catch the Energy", which Brown has been utilizing as of late. However, subsequent footage from that party shows Brown engaging in some more typical Antonio Brown behavior. In one video uploaded by a party attendee, a mostly naked Brown is seen throwing his pants to a student. The student then reveals that because of this, he is now in possession of not only Brown's pants but also his phone. The short video shows the student scrolling through Brown's notifications and trying a few passcodes on his lock screen. It's unclear if Brown later retook possession of his phone. Brown himself later tweeted "Where my 📱 @."

The CTE/Catch The Energy comments came from previously videos from Brown. First he showed a woman with a split tongue licking his finger with the caption "I got CTE" before stating in a later post that he meant "Catch The Energy", a phrase that he had seemingly made up. Now it appears that Jones has also caught the energy, whatever that means. Furthermore, Jones has now once again promised to "expose" Raiders owner Mark Davis. Previously, Jones seemingly accused Davis of covering for someone who molested Jones' goddaughter.

