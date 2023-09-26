Chandler Jones Swears That He Was Forced Into A Mental Hospital And Given Unknown Substance

It seems that the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders organization cannot get righ. From Jon Gruden to Henry Ruggs III speeding on the highway, and Damon Arnette waving guns on social media, there is always something wrong. Now, there is Chandler Jones's behavior that has seen him spiral out of control. At the beginning of September Jones claimed the Raiders sent a "crisis team" to his home saying he was in danger.

Jones thought it was nonsense and he remains confused as to why he is not a part of the team. On top of that, he ranted that he did not want to play for the organization, according to TMZ Sports. He went off on Instagram stories, saying, "They won't let me in the building tho, tryna provoke a n****." He went on further, "F*** it, I don't wanna play for the Raiders." Now, we just learned more from TMZ Sports that he was forced into a mental hospital.

Chandler Jones Shares Journal Entries

According to the report, Chandler was told by the Las Vegas Fire Department to come with them against his will. In his Twitter post, he shared some journal entries where he said he was injected with a substance he had never seen or heard of before. Additionally, he was transferred to a second mental hospital. Jones also feels that whoever was behind this was not doing it for the right reasons. Finally, he claims that he contacted the Raiders to help him but to no avail. Surely, there will be more to come on this bizarre and messy situation.

What are your initial thoughts on Chandler Jones being brought into a mental hospital? Do you think Jones will ever see the field this season? What do you think caused him to be forced into the hospital? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Chandler Jones and the rest of the sports world.

