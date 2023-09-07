Chandler Jones Claims Raiders Sent A “Crisis Team” To His House

Chandler Jones' beef with the Las Vegas Raiders appears to have significantly escalated. In since-deleted posts on his Instagram story, Jones claims that the team sent a "crisis team" to his house. Alongside an account of what happened, Jones posted a picture of what appeared to be the expired badge of a Las Vegas CRT officer.

"RAIDERS SENT HER TO MY PLACE SAID .. YOU NEED TO COME WITH US 'YOU'RE IN DANGER' 😂. THEY HAD ME OUTSIDE IN MY DRAWS LOL.. NAKED. THAT LADY WAS RUDE. THEN I GOT TO SHOWING HER SOME OF THEM TEXT. AND THEN SHE SWITCHED UP..BUDDY FROM THE RAIDERS TRIED TO GIVE ME THE LOOK..LIKE 'DON'T SAY ANYTHING' NOW I UNDERSTAND WHY PLAYERS TURN TO SOCIAL MEDIA. AT FIRST I FROWNED UPON IT. BUT IT'S OUR ONLY OUTLET. IF I DIDN'T DO THIS, IT WOULD'VE BEEN KEPT UNDER WRAPS.. ANYBODY INTERVIEW THEM AND ASK WHY I'M NOT ON WITH THE TEAM? BECAUSE I DON'T KNOW"

Chandler Jones' Situation With The Raiders, Explained

Jones, who is entering the second year of a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders, was absent from a handful of practices late in training camp due to undisclosed reasons. Then, on August 18, Jones posted what appeared to be text messages between him and head coach Josh McDaniels. In one text, Jones appears to say that he "won't say anything else" if McDaniels guarantees that he will play in the Raiders' season opener against the Broncos. Jones later told media that he no longer wanted to play for the Raiders

McDaniels declined to answer any specific questions when asked about the situation on September 6. "Right now, we're going day to day ... so we'll kind of take it one day at a time," McDaniels said in his Wednesday media conference. "It's a private matter and, you know, if there's something to report on it, then we'll do that. But as of right now, there's nothing. I'm not going to get into this. It's a personal situation. It's a private matter. If you want to talk about the game on Sunday, I'll be excited to talk about the game." This is a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

