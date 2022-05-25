Raiders
- SportsAntonio Pierce Set To Be Next Raiders CoachPierce went 5-4 as the Raiders' interim coach.By Ben Mock
- SportsOnlyFans Model Danii Banks Speaks On Viral Raiders Flashing IncidentBanks said the incident occurred in an adult-only section of the stadium in response to the widespread "think of the children" backlash.By Ben Mock
- SportsRaiders Locker Room Atmosphere Greatly Improved By Josh McDaniels FiringThe Raiders are looking like a changed team.By Ben Mock
- SportsRaiders Fire Josh McDaniels, Stephen A. Smith Predicts Coach's Next MoveAnother failed head coach tenure for McDaniels has Stephen A. eyeing a move back East for him.By Ben Mock
- SportsJustin Fields Out Versus Raiders, DII Rookie To StartTyson Bagent will start for the Bears this weekend.By Ben Mock
- SportsChandler Jones Released By Raiders After Vegas ArrestJones was in the second year of a three-year contract.By Ben Mock
- SportsChandler Jones Claims Raiders Sent A "Crisis Team" To His HouseThe news is a significant escalation in the feud between player and team.By Ben Mock
- SportsCarl Nassib, NFL's First Openly Gay Active Player, RetiresNassib came out in 2021 and played 101 NFL games in his career.By Ben Mock
- Sports49ers & Raiders Fans Brawl At In-N-Out Leads To Stabbing49ers and Raiders fans do not like each other.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTom Brady Would Be Allowed To Play For The Raiders If NeededTwo votes from the NFL owners stands between Tom Brady and becoming the NFL's first player-owner.By Ben Mock
- SportsTom Brady Becomes Part-Owner Of The RaidersTom Brady is making big moves.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTom Brady Reportedly Buying A Stake In RaidersTom Brady might be about to become an NFL owner.By Ben Mock
- SportsJosh Jacobs Unloads After Latest Raiders' Loss: "It's Bullsh*t"Josh Jacobs was furious after the Raiders' latest loss.By Cole Blake
- SportsStephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL TeamMany teams aren't living up to expectations.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDarren Waller Receives Massive Contract From The RaidersDarren Waller had been in contract talks for quite some time.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDana White Reveals Tom Brady & Rob Gronkowski Intended To Join The RaidersDana White says that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were planning on joining the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 but Jon Gruden "blew the deal up."By Cole Blake
- SportsDarren Waller Admits To Thinking "What The F*ck Am I Doing?" Under Jon GrudenDarren Waller didn't hold back while discussing Jon Gruden's time as the Raiders head coach, admitting that the team didn't have a plan for Waller in the red zone.By Cole Blake
- FootballDavante Adams Clarifies Derek Carr-Aaron Rodgers Comment With Rap ComparisonDavante Adams has clarified his recent statement comparing the Hall of Fame credentials of Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers.By Cole Blake
- SportsJaMarcus Russell Isn't Satisfied With Just Being Called A "Bust"Russell wants fans to go all of the way with it.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDerek Carr Reveals What He Thinks Of Colin KaepernickThe Raiders are still thinking about Colin Kaepernick.By Alexander Cole
- SportsColin Kaepernick's Workout With The Raiders Gets An UpdateColin Kaepernick was given a big opportunity this week.By Alexander Cole
- SportsColin Kaepernick Scores A Tryout With The RaidersThe Raiders previously said they would be interested in Kaepernick.By Alexander Cole