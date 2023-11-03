Raiders Locker Room Atmosphere Greatly Improved By Josh McDaniels Firing

There has been a massive shift in the locker room of the Las Vegas Raiders after the firing of head coach Josh McDaniels earlier this week. Davante Adams was seen shooting hoops, several of the O-Lineman had an impromptu wrestling tournament. Overall, everyone was just having a good time. “I think [interim coach Antonio Pierce] just let us kind of be ourselves and let our hair down. Just have fun playing football again and not just walk on eggshells everywhere. Just go out there and enjoy playing like we’re kids," wide receiver Hunter Renfrow said.

Pierce, a former Super Bowl-winning linebacker, was promoted from linebackers coach to head coach ahead of a matchup with the Giants this weekend. He will look to salvage a 3-5 start to the season that was achieved under McDaniels. Furthermore, Pierce will have to coach rookie QB Aidan O'Connell as Jimmy Garroppolo remains benched by the team. It remains to be seen whether the team can turns things around before the end of the season.

McDaniels Fired After Season And A Half

If you missed it, the Raiders effectively cleaned house earlier this week. Following a 26-14 loss to Detroit, the team fired head coach Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler, and offensive coordinator Mike Lombardi. As mentioned, linebackers coach Antonio Pierce will serve as interim head coach, while quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree will be promoted to offensive coordinator. Pierce won a Super Bowl as player and has been coached at various levels of the game since 2014.

Reacting to the news on First Take, Stephen A. Smith gave a very astute prediction of where McDaniels is likely headed next. "Bill O'Brien, I hope you enjoy your one year with the Patriots. Because move aside, Josh McDaniels is going to come back to the one place where he's found success," Smith said. McDaniels has spent a combined 16 years working with the Patriots organization, including multiple stints as a Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator.

