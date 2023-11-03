Mike McDaniel Plays Down Importance Of Chiefs Game

Mike McDaniel got ahead of the media narrative that will likely surround his team as the Dolphins prepare for a Frankfurt-hosted game against the Chiefs. "I'll tell you what's going to happen with the Miami Dolphins. We lose, we can't beat good teams. We win, we're going to win the Super Bowl. None of it matters. You have to be your best when your best is required, and that's when there's elimination games. So you're trying to build towards that and take advantage of every opportunity to best service yourself for the situation at end of the season," McDaniel told reporters in Germany.

Furthermore, McDaniel spoke on the spate of injuries that are affecting the Dolphins. "We still have a day to assess and we're not going to get ahead of ourselves, but it's been very encouraging and we feel optimistic, but have to just see how today plays out to make sure that there's no setbacks. We feel very good about all the offensive linemen we play, and there's a long season, so we don't want -- there's no reason for him to be pressing through something that might hurt him in the long run," he said. In particular, he referenced the potential return of Terron Armstead, who is eligible to come off injured reserve this week.

Read More: Travis Kelce Takes Measures To Avoid Trick-Or-Treaters, Stylist Denies Taylor Swift Outfit Inspiration Theories

Frankfurt To Host Dolphins And Chiefs

The NFL travels to Germany this week for the second time in two years. Last year, the international game was in Munich. However, this year saw the event move to Frankfurt. The Chiefs enter after a blowout loss to the Broncos last weekend. While they still hold a firm lead on their division, it was a shocking loss all the same.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are 6-2 and in sole control of their own division. That comes after some shocking losses for the Bills, the preseason favorites. Furthermore, Tyreek Hill is having a truly historic season. The wide receiver is already over the 1000-yard mark through eight games. That's halfway to achieving his stated goal of becoming the first 2000-yard receiver in the league's history.

Read More: Raiders Fire Josh McDaniels, Stephen A. Smith Predicts Coach’s Next Move

[via]