- SportsVideo Of Travis Kelce Causing Chaos At The White House ResurfacesKelce had been stopped from an delivering an unauthorized address from the Presidential podium.By Ben Mock
- SportsTravis Kelce Returns To Vegas Amid Super Bowl Parade Fallout, Taylor Swift TourKelce appears to be grabbing some much-needed R&R.By Ben Mock
- SportsTravis Kelce Donates $100K To Children Injured In Kansas City ShootingKelce follows his girlfriend's example with a massive donation.By Ben Mock
- SportsPatrick & Brittany Mahomes Visit Children Injured In Kansas City Parade ShootingKansas City is still trying to pick up the pieces from the tragedy.By Ben Mock
- SportsChiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting: Two Juveniles ChargedBy Ben Mock
- SportsTaylor Swift Donates $100K To Family Of Kansas City Radio Host Killed In Chiefs Parade ShootingSwift also sent her "deepest sympathies" to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan.By Ben Mock
- SportsChiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting: Police Highlight "Dispute" That May Have Lead To GunfireOne person was killed and 22 people, including 11 children, were injured.By Ben Mock
- SportsJackson Mahomes Credited With Helping Child During Chiefs Parade ShootingIt's a rare moment of praise for the controversial influencer.By Ben Mock
- SportsLocal Kansas City Radio Host Named As Victim In Super Bowl Parade ShootingLisa Lopez-Galvan was 44.By Ben Mock
- SportsGunfire Ends Chiefs Super Bowl Parade, One DeadShots were heard as fans and players gathered at Union Station.By Ben Mock
- SportsTravis Kelce Says He "Crossed A Line" Yelling At Andy ReidKelce also called his behavior "unacceptable".By Ben Mock
- SportsCardi B Voices Support For Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce In Super BowlCardi B says Taylor Swift "looks so happy" and that she's a fan of Travis Kelce.By Cole Blake