Third Man Charged With Murder Over Chiefs Super Bowl Shooting

A third man has been charged with second-degree murder over the death of a woman at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade last month. The 20-year-old from Kansas City was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. He is currently jailed on a $1 million bond and doesn't have an attorney. "Everyone we've identified who discharged a firearm in response to the verbal altercation detailed here has been taken into custody," Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker said in a statement.

The charges follow two others already handed down. Lyndell Mays and Dominic Miller were both charged with second-degree murder. Authorities determined that it was a round from Miller's gun that killed local radio host Lisa Lopez-Galvan. She had been in a nearby crowd of people watching the rally. Lopez-Galvn, also known as DJ Lisa, hosted a food program on a local radio station.

Elsewhere, three men were charged with federal firearm offenses over the shooting that occurred at the Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade. Unsealed documents showed that investigators concluded that at least a dozen weapons had brandished firearms. Additionally, at least half a dozen had opened fire at the event. One person was killed and over 20 were injured, including 11 children. Meanwhile, the shooting occurred just minutes after members of the Chiefs squad had left the stage. A crowd of thousands was gathered around a stage set up outside Union Station in downtown Kansas City.

Furthermore, per the Associated Press, "Named in the new federal charges were 22-year-old Fedo Antonia Manning, Ronnel Dewayne Williams Jr., 21, and Chaelyn Hendrick Groves, 19, all from Kansas City. Manning is charged with one count each of conspiracy to traffic firearms and engaging in firearm sales without a license, and 10 counts of making a false statement on a federal form. Williams and Groves are charged with making false statements in the acquisition of firearms, and lying to a federal agent."

