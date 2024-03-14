Three Men Charged Over Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting

Three men have been charged with federal firearm offenses over the shooting that occurred at the Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade last month. Unsealed documents showed that investigators concluded that at least a dozen weapons had brandished firearms. Additionally, at least half a dozen had opened fire at the event. One person was killed and over 20 were injured, including 11 children. The shooting occurred just minutes after members of the Chiefs squad had left the stage set up outside Union Station in downtown Kansas City.

Per the Associated Press, "Named in the new federal charges were 22-year-old Fedo Antonia Manning, Ronnel Dewayne Williams Jr., 21, and Chaelyn Hendrick Groves, 19, all from Kansas City. Manning is charged with one count each of conspiracy to traffic firearms and engaging in firearm sales without a license, and 10 counts of making a false statement on a federal form. Williams and Groves are charged with making false statements in the acquisition of firearms, and lying to a federal agent." Furthermore, the men made their initial court appearances on Wednesday.

Read More: "Chiefsaholic" Pleads Guilty To Bank Robbery Charges

Two Men Charged In Death At Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

However, these federal charges are only the latest charges relating to the parade. Last month, state authorities charged two men, Lyndell Mays and Dominic Miller, with second-degree murder. Authorities determined that it was a round from Miller's gun that killed local radio host Lisa Lopez-Galvan. She had been in a nearby crowd of people watching the rally. Lopez-Galvn, also known as DJ Lisa, hosted a food program on a local radio station.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce each donated $100,000 to GoFundMe campaigns related to Lopez-Galvan's family. However, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who was in attendance, said there were no plans to cancel the upcoming St. Patrick's Parade. "We have parades all the time. I don't think they'll end. Certainly, we recognized the public safety challenges and issues that relate to them," Lucas said.

Read More: Taylor Swift "Won Over" The Chiefs With Homemade Pop-Tarts, Andy Reid Claims

[via]