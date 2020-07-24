weapons charges
- CrimeSleazyWorld Go Investigated For Weapons Possession: ReportSleazyWorld Go is being investigated for weapons possession.By Cole Blake
- CrimeFetty Wap Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges: ReportHe reportedly admitted his involvement in court while confirming his plea deal.By Erika Marie
- LifeTrapboy Freddy's Pet Tiger Cub Seized By Police Amid Weapons ArrestThe Texas rapper's pet was reportedly picked up by Dallas Animal Services.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRoddy Ricch Says "F*ck NYPD" During Hot 97 Summer Jam Performance: WatchRoddy was released earlier today after being taken into custody ahead of his Governors Ball performance.By Hayley Hynes
- Crime42 Dugg Avoids Jail Time In Illegal Firearms Case: ReportThe rapper was reportedly facing upwards of 10 years in prison if convicted.By Erika Marie
- CrimeYella Beezy Arrested On Drug & Weapons Charges: ReportYella Beezy was reportedly arrested in Texas on weapon and drug charges.By Alex Zidel
- Crime9lokkNine Pleads Guilty To Identity Theft, Weapons Charges: ReportIn the last year and a half, the Orlando rapper has been arrested hit with several charges related to weapons and attempted murder.By Erika Marie
- GossipNBA YoungBoy Wants Footage Suppressed In Case, Accuses Police Of Lying: ReportA report claims that YoungBoy's attorneys have filed new documents about evidence obtained during a search warrant.By Erika Marie
- CrimeYella Beezy Affidavit States He Had 5 Guns In Car When Arrested: ReportIt's also reported that Dallas PD has the rapper documented as a gang member, so he isn't lawfully allowed to have the weapons in his vehicle.By Erika Marie
- CrimeYella Beezy Arrested On Weapons & Guns Charges In Dallas, Claims He Was Set-upFollowing reports of his arrest, the cause of his detainment has officially been revealed. By Madusa S.
- GramYFN Lucci Sells "Free Lucci" Merch While Locked Up On Murder & Gang ChargesLucci wants to stay where the money resides, even while in jail.By Erika Marie
- GossipNBA YoungBoy To Receive $47K Taken By Officers During Recent Arrest: ReportA judge ordered the Baton Rouge Police Department to run YoungBoy his money.By Erika Marie
- CrimeLil Wayne Facing 10 Years In Prison Over New Gun Charge: ReportLil Wayne has been charged with 1 count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeFlorida Rapper 9lokkNine Shot At & Arrested9lokkNine has been arrested on weapons charges after he was targeted in a shooting in Orlando, Florida.By Alex Zidel
- Crime9lokkNine Arrested On Charges Of Attempted Murder & Firearm PossessionRising Florida rapper 9lokkNine has reportedly been arrested in Orlando on charges related to weapons and attempted murder.By Erika Marie