Yungeen Ace Asks 50 Cent To Make A Film Based On His Life After Weapons Arrest

Yungeen Ace was recently arrested on gun possession charges, adding another chapter to the many highs and lows of his turbulent life and career. At least, that's what we've seen in the headlines on occasion, and that seems to be something that he's well aware of, as well. Moreover, the Florida native recently took to Instagram with a message for one of hip-hop's most successful and well-connected moguls in the wider entertainment industry. "@50cent I'm trying to get in contact with you about a move about my life," he posited to the G-Unit boss, who hasn't responded publicly to this request at press time.

Furthermore, it's very likely that Yungeen Ace knew that this was exactly the right time to strike when it comes to making this pitch. This is because 50 Cent recently opened up a massive film and television studio lot in Shreveport, Louisiana, which will surely bring a lot of other amazing projects to life. While nothing is for certain in Hollywood, at least the Queens rapper has plenty of experience with successful media up to this point, such as the Power and BMF TV shows. We wonder whether he will continue to expand his resumé with other styles of narrative and thematic focuses or if he's as down as ever to dive deeper into a specific MC.

Yungeen Ace Wants 50 Cent To Make A Movie About Him

Of course, given some of Yungeen Ace's tribulations, antics, and beefs in the rap game, a movie on his life would be pretty eventful to say the least. But it's a good thing that there are actually less reasons for it to happen. For example, he seemingly squashed his beef with Foolio after his shooting, and this brought an end to their very public disputes, call-outs, and fighting words. After a lot of turmoil, it's nice that what was once a movie for bad reasons can settle down and aim for something greater.

Meanwhile, Fif is happily commentating on pretty much any and everything in the rap game these days, such as Chris Brown's beef with Quavo.

