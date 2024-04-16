Yungeen Ace Arrested For Gun Possession, Mugshot Surfaces Online

Yungeen's first court appearance was on Tuesday (April 16th) afternoon.

BYHayley Hynes
Link Copied to Clipboard!
334 Views
650 LUC: Gangsta Grillz Listening Event

26-year-old Yungeen Ace is living through what may prove to be one of the most emotionally tumultuous weeks of his life. Shortly after sharing news of his brother's death on Instagram, XXL reports that Keyanta Bullard was detained by police in Jacksonville in the early hours of Monday (April 15) morning. Documents obtained by the outlet reveal he's now at Duval County Jail, where he faces charges of possessing a firearm, weapon, or ammunition as a convicted felon. His first court appearance took place on Tuesday afternoon, but at the time of publication, Ace seems to still be in police custody. At this time, other details surrounding the arrest remain unclear.

It's obvious that the Florida-based artist was already in distress at the time, as he had only recently shared online that his brother died. "D**n big bro, you really f**ked mama up [with this]," Ace wrote on his Story. "Both my 💔💔 gone." We're unsure how the rapper's older sibling lost his life, but his younger brother, Trevon Bullard, was the target of a 2019 drive-by shooting. Ace miraculously managed to survive being shot eight times during that incident, though the younger Bullard didn't make it out.

Read More: Yungeen Ace Leaks SSN, Gets Signed Up For The Army

Why Is Yungeen Ace in Police Custody?

All of this trauma is likely hitting the "Shots Fired" rhymer hard, especially considering how proud he felt after unleashing Forgotten Star and a new music video for the aforementioned song. The 15-track featureless LP was Ace's first release since 2022's Survivor of the Trenches, which included appearances from SleazyWorld Go, EST Gee, Real Boston Richey, and Rob49.

Yungeen Ace isn't the only young lyricist we've seen land in hot water with the police this month. Just a few days ago, Chicago's Polo G was arrested after hotel staff allegedly found a gun left behind in his room. Read all about that incident at the link below, and check back in with HNHH later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Polo G Arrested After Hotel Staff Allegedly Finds Gun In His Room

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the former Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, she stepped down after two years in 2024 to pursue other creative opportunities but remains on staff part-time to cover music, gossip, and pop culture news. Currently, she contributes similar content on Blavity and 21Ninety, as well as on her personal blog where she also offers tarot/astrology services. Hayley resides on the western side of Canada, previously spending a year in Vancouver to study Fashion Marketing at Blanche Macdonald Centre and Journalism at Mount Royal University in Calgary before that. She's passionate about helping others heal through storytelling, and shares much more about her life on Instagram @hayleyhynes.
recommended content
LifeYungeen Ace & EST GEE Team Up For "Gang Nem"
Jason Kempin/Getty ImagesLifeYungeen Ace Details Police Situation In Florida: "They Hate Rappers"
Shipes 40thLifeYungeen Ace Leaks SSN, Gets Signed Up For The Army
Foolio Yungeen Ace Rat Hip Hop NewsLifeFoolio Further Fuels Yungeen Ace Beef By Calling Him A "Rat," Posts Alleged Snitching