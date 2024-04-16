Yungeen Ace Arrested For Gun Possession, Mugshot Surfaces Online

26-year-old Yungeen Ace is living through what may prove to be one of the most emotionally tumultuous weeks of his life. Shortly after sharing news of his brother's death on Instagram, XXL reports that Keyanta Bullard was detained by police in Jacksonville in the early hours of Monday (April 15) morning. Documents obtained by the outlet reveal he's now at Duval County Jail, where he faces charges of possessing a firearm, weapon, or ammunition as a convicted felon. His first court appearance took place on Tuesday afternoon, but at the time of publication, Ace seems to still be in police custody. At this time, other details surrounding the arrest remain unclear.

It's obvious that the Florida-based artist was already in distress at the time, as he had only recently shared online that his brother died. "D**n big bro, you really f**ked mama up [with this]," Ace wrote on his Story. "Both my 💔💔 gone." We're unsure how the rapper's older sibling lost his life, but his younger brother, Trevon Bullard, was the target of a 2019 drive-by shooting. Ace miraculously managed to survive being shot eight times during that incident, though the younger Bullard didn't make it out.

Why Is Yungeen Ace in Police Custody?

All of this trauma is likely hitting the "Shots Fired" rhymer hard, especially considering how proud he felt after unleashing Forgotten Star and a new music video for the aforementioned song. The 15-track featureless LP was Ace's first release since 2022's Survivor of the Trenches, which included appearances from SleazyWorld Go, EST Gee, Real Boston Richey, and Rob49.

Yungeen Ace isn't the only young lyricist we've seen land in hot water with the police this month. Just a few days ago, Chicago's Polo G was arrested after hotel staff allegedly found a gun left behind in his room. Read all about that incident at the link below, and check back in with HNHH later for more music/pop culture news updates.

