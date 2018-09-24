weapons charge
- CrimeLil Zay Osama Arrested After Leaving Gun In An Uber: ReportThe driver called the police after finding the firearm after dropping the rapper off.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRoddy Ricch Won't Face Charges Following Governors Ball Weapons ArrestRoddy didn't make it to Gov Ball, but he did have a message for the NYPD during his Hot 97 Summer Jam show yesterday.By Hayley Hynes
- Life23-Year-Old Bizzy Banks Arrested On Drug, Money Laundering & Weapon ChargesBizzy was taken into custody on Friday morning after authorities raided his home in Hackensack, NJ.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsKevin Porter Jr. Hit With Weapons Charge, Cavs Release StatementThe Cavaliers star was arrested and released on bond.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBlac Youngsta Arrested On Weapons ChargeOver the weekend, Blac Youngsta was booked on a weapons charge in Dallas, Texas, though he has since been released. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeObie Trice Gets Misdemeanor In Shooting Of Girlfriend's Son: ReportObie Trice was arrested in December after he allegedly shot his girlfriend's son in the groin during a physical altercation.By Erika Marie
- SportsSebastian Telfair Released From Prison Early Thanks To Appeal: ReportThere is still a chance he could go back.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKodak Black Tour Bus Raid: All Charges Dropped & Entourage Released From JailKodak Black's entourage is reportedly off the hook.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Former Manager Shotti Pleads GuiltyKifano "Shotti" Jordan has pleaded guilty to two federal weapons counts.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChief Keef's Home Burglarized & Gunshots Fired: ReportChief Keef was home the whole time.By Alex Zidel