gun possession
- MusicG Herbo Arrested For Illegal Weapon In Chicago During Gun BustG Herbo is connected to an alleged Chicago gun bust.By Jake Lyda
- SportsJuan Toscano-Anderson Of The Utah Jazz Calls Ja Morant's Friends "The Police"Takes on the Grizzlies guard's situation from the NBA world are rolling in.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsDeontay Wilder Reacts After Being Arrested For Gun PossessionDeontay Wilder seems to be doing okay.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Tjay's Attorney Questions If Police Had The Right To Search Vehicle: ReportThe rapper was arrested yesterday while he was sitting in a parked car, says the lawyer.By Erika Marie
- LifeDDG Arrested On Felony Gun Charge After Recklessly Driving Lambo In LA: ReportDDG has been released after being held on a $35K bond in Valley Jail.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipBlueface Arrested For Gun Possession After Driving With Expired Registration & Suspended License: ReportIt's been a bad day for Blueface.By Hayley Hynes
- GramJayda Cheaves Calls Gun Possession Arrest An "Honest Mistake"While celebrating her birthday in Jamaica, Cheaves and a man were arrested after authorities reportedly located two firearms.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLil Baby's Ex Jayda Cheaves Convicted & Fined In Jamaica: ReportJayda Cheaves was convicted for illegal gun possession and fined over $5,000 while in Jamaica.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeJayda Cheaves & Entourage Arrested In Jamaica For Gun Possession: ReportThe mother of Lil Baby's son was celebrating her birthday, but upon returning home, authorities reportedly found two firearms.By Erika Marie
- MusicJackboy Cleared In Gun Possession CaseFollowing his arrest earlier this year, Jackboy will not be charged with gun possession. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeB.G. Has Early Release Petition DeniedB.G.'s petition for an early release has been rejected. By Joe Abrams
- Music42 Dugg Reportedly Set To Take Plea Deal In Federal Gun Possession Case42 Dugg will reportedly be reaching a plea agreement for his federal gun possession case.By Kevin Goddard
- GramNicki Minaj Posts Mugshot & Reflects On Being "On The Run"The rapper recalled a time back in 2003 after she was arrested on weapons possession charges.By Erika Marie
- MusicFamous Dex Gets Hit With 19 Domestic Violence & Gun Possession Charges: ReportThe charges allegedly stem from three separate incidents. By Madusa S.