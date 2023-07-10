G Herbo has been arrested in Chicago, IL, for illegal gun possession, as originally reported by TMZ Hip Hop. This was part of a gun bust that occurred on Sunday at about 5:45 P.M. Law enforcement sources claim they arrested G Herbo near North Wabash Avenue and East Ontario Street. Police say they found a gun and arrested Herbo, booking him for a misdemeanor for the unlawful use of a weapon in a public place.

The Chi-Town rapper is currently out on bond and will await a court date that will happen later this year. For now, he’s allowed to walk the streets of Chicago again, though it’s advisable that he be more careful about where he goes, who he hangs out with, and what he does with his free time. This is just another feather in the cap of a long legal trouble track record for the rapper. Back in 2020, he was charged with a fraud scheme in which he was obtaining luxury trips and even puppies.

G Herbo Arrest & Career Impact

Just a week ago, G was performing in Miami, FL, to thousands of screaming fans. Now, he’s contemplating how his future might go with multiple legal charges. He got his start back in 2012 when he and Lil Bibby dropped the single “Kill Sh*t.” Rap icon Drake called Lil Bibby and Lil Herb (G Herbo’s original rap name) the future of the rap game. This got them a ton of attention, and their first song has over 50 million views on YouTube.

Since then, he’s dropped five studio albums, as well as a collaborative album in 2018 with Southside. His last album, Survivor’s Remorse, debuted at number nine on the Billboard 200. While he’s looking to take his career to new heights, he needs to keep his reputation a lot cleaner. He was caught with illegal weapons in 2018 as well, with a handgun in a limo. Herbo was also arrested in 2019 for simple battery after an alleged assault on his baby’s mother, Ariana “Ari” Fletcher. More information could develop with this story, so stay locked into HotNewHipHop for any updates.

