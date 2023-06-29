Whenever there’s footage of rappers in the studio, you know it usually spells out good news for fans wanting new music. Moreover, Kodak Black was recently filmed in the studio, cooking it up with G Herbo and NoCap. Not only that, but they previewed what sounds like an upcoming collaboration, and though they didn’t announce anything, it still got fans excited. That being said, it’s also likely that it could be a solo Kodak song that he just played for the other two MCs. Either way, they seemed to be having a good time together, and fans expect them to have dropped some verses in that time, as well.

Kodak Black in particular has to have a lot on his mind these days, what with his recent renegotiation of his release terms. Furthermore, he recently responded to a fan on Instagram Live who said he should go back to jail to work on his addiction. “Damn, what kind of person are you?” the Florida rapper asked. “This motherf***er say, ‘You need to go back to jail and sober up, Yak. For real, for real, man. How and why do you feel like that’s the answer to my… whatever you feel like? I was like ‘S**t… when motherf***ers know you chosen and s**t, that’s when they torment you.”

Kodak Black, NoCap & G Herbo Cooking Up

Regardless, hopefully Kodak Black was still able to enjoy his studio time despite those emotions weighing on him. What’s more is that G Herbo’s dropped a lot in 2023, so all rappers involved have some hype behind them. For example, he recently appeared alongside Drakeo The Ruler, Tory Lanez, and more on Toronto rapper Top5’s Pedro Activated album. Maybe this prolific streak will continue throughout the year.

Meanwhile, NoCap’s last release came back in 2022, so there’s actually a bit more anticipation there. With this teased collaboration, maybe the trio is looking to score a summer hit. Whatever the case, it’s always a treat to see MCs behind the scenes as they work on their craft. For more news and updates on Kodak Black, G Herbo, and NoCap, check back in with HNHH.

