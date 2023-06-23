There isn’t another rapper this year who had as eventful of an album rollout at Top5. The Toronto rapper is currently locked up as he awaits trial for first-degree murder. Still, even while incarcerated, he’s managed to rattle the music industry. Just a week ago, he claimed responsibility for jacking DJ Drama’s chain during a club appearance in Toronto. Still, his charges nor his antics have hindered his reach in the music industry, especially as he built anticipation for his next project.

This morning, Top5 finally came through with his latest album, Pedro Activated, released through GGG, 6ixbuzz Ent., and Create Music Group. The 16-song effort is stacked to the brim with features from some of the hottest names in hip-hop. G Herbo helps open up the project, “21 Questions” while the late Drakeo The Ruler posthumously appears on “Your Homie.” Then, he has features from artists like PGF Nuk, Asian Doll, Chinese Kitty, Tory Lanez, and more.

Read More: Toronto’s Top5 Connects With WhyG & BunDog On “Movie”

Top5 Delivers His Debut Project

The rapper’s latest body of work focuses heavily on his Toronto counterparts, as well. With 6ixbuzz hosting the project, Pedro Activated also boasts appearances from artists like Pressa, Bundog, Casper TNG, Flippa, Why G, and more. It’s an impressive set of records that builds on Top5’s infamy. Still, it’s clear that his name holds weight outside of Toronto.

Right now, Top5 is sitting behind bars as he awaits trial. Toronto Police previously alleged that he cut off his ankle bracelet and went on the run, heading to America. Eventually, police issued a warrant for his arrest and he returned to Canada where he was charged with first-degree murder. We’ll keep you posted on any more details surrounding his case. Check out the tracklist for Pedro Activated below.

Read More: Top5 Channels Gucci Mane Levels Of Disrespect On “2 Cases”

Pedro Activated Tracklist