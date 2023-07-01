Tory Lanez is currently being held in jail as he awaits sentencing in the Megan Thee Stallion Case. Overall, Tory is looking at a maximum sentence of 19 years in prison. However, it would appear as though the prosecution is trying to fight for 11 to 13 years. At this point, it remains to be seen how all of this will go. Tory and his legal team have put in multiple appeals. Although, the judge continues to uphold the guilty convictions. Now, Tory wants to add another judge to his legal team. Once again, the judge shot that down, according to legal reporter Meghann Cuniff.

As the story goes, Tory Lanez wants Ronda Renee Dixon to be on his team. In this role, she would work under Jose Baez, who is one of the most high-profile defense attorneys around. Unfortunately for Dixon, Baez is paying her no mind right now. This subsequently led to her telling Cuniff that she things Tory is being taken advantage of. Additionally, she says Tory looks “totally despondent” behind bars and that his eyes are completely black. She even went through the trouble of writing a motion to get Tory bail.

Tory Lanez Is Having A Bad Time

Tory Lanez is due in court today. He's got a new lawyer who wants to join his case. I talked to her last night.



"His eyes were black. He was totally despondent. He told me he wanted to go to state prison. I said, 'You want to go to state prison? Why?'" https://t.co/Kvrkm34mhq — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) July 12, 2023

“Because Mr. Peterson has viable, meritorious post-conviction litigation, this court should award bail,” she wrote. “The unconstitutional nature of his confinement provides ample justification. Peterson’s conviction is not punishable by death. Because he will apply for probation, file an appeal, and pursue additional post-conviction remedies, this court should admit him bail within the court’s discretion.”

For now, this remains one of the biggest ongoing stories in hip-hop. Along with the YNW Melly trial, there are lots of legal proceedings taking place right now. This is a developing story, so keep it locked to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. Additionally, let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section down below.

