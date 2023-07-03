DJ Akademiks says he remains “kinda a little doubtful” that Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. The Toronto rapper was convicted of three felony charges related to shooting, late last year. He faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison. Akademiks discussed his case during a recent interview with VladTV.

“I thought [Tory Lanez] didn’t do it. I’m still kinda a little doubtful, but the verdict is the verdict,” DJ Akademiks admitted in the interview. “I think the people who were reporting at court at that time were biased.”

Megan Thee Stallion Arrives In Court For Tory Lanez’s Trial

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 13: Megan Thee Stallion whose legal name is Megan Pete arrives at court to testify in the trial of Rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

DJ Akademiks went on to note that even Drake was in agreement with him. “We even had Drake who said, ‘The chick is lying,’ And he took some flack for it,” he explained. “It became one of those things where the majority of the industry was like, ‘You know what? This Tory guy might be innocent.’” Drake had rapped on “Circo Loco”: “This b*tch lied about gettin’ shots, but she still a stallion. She don’t even get the joke, but she still smilin’.”

While it’s true that many artists in the industry side with Lanez, the same can be said for Megan Thee Stallion. Even Drake’s Her Loss partner, 21 Savage, recently voiced his support for Megan. “Wish I could give Megan a hug praying for you [heart emoji],” he posted on Twitter. Check out DJ Akademiks’ comments on the situation below.

DJ Akademiks Discusses Tory Lanez’s Case

Lanez was originally scheduled to be sentenced, earlier this month, however, the date has been moved back to August 7. Be on the lookout for more updates on the case in the month leading up to that time.

