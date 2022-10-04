Tory Lanez has career has had its fair share of ups and downs in recent years. Due to personal issues in the Canadian rapper’s life (including his upcoming trial against Megan Thee Stallion and recent assault altercation with August Alsina), many believe that his music has been blocked from being apart of certain playlists on streaming services.

During a recent interview on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, Tory spoke about his open case with Megan and how it caused the industry to allegedly blackball him. “I know that a lot of people’s opinions have changed, up and down, about me. It’s not of me to be a judge or be playing God’s role in judging people. I forgive everybody. I don’t forget, but I forgive.”

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

He also shared that labels stopped artists from working with him, and award shows refused to nominate his work. The “Say It” star also shared that many brands pulled endorsement deals from him in the last two years. On Monday, he sat down with DJ Akademiks to further elaborate on his current status in the industry, sharing, “It’s a bitter sweet thing. It hurt my hurt when I put out albums like Alone At Prom and see the first week they only do 17K. But it makes my heart fill when joy when I look back at that album and see that without any playlisting, it has 170 million streams on it.

Tory isn’t the only rapper to recently claim he’s been blackballed by the industry. DJ Akademiks recently accused Ebro of Hot 97 of blackballing DaBaby due to his personal feelings. “Da Baby last project in 2020 ‘Blame it on Baby’ sold 124K first week. His new project after being blackballed by Ebro, Apple Music is scheduled to do less than 20K,” Ak tweeted. Even Meek Mill believes the North Carlolina rapper is being chastised. He tweeted, “They blatantly black balling da baby .. not my business but ima observer.”

The “Boogeyman” rapper himself took to Instagram to share a sales projection that had his album Baby on Baby 2 selling 16,500 units first week. “Not bad for da blackballed Baby,” he wrote. Share your thoughts below.