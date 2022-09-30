One thing is for sure: regardless of any controversies, Tory Lanez is going to drop a record and command attention. His name is often entangled in less than favorable news and most recently, he was reportedly booted from a tour due to an altercation with August Alsina. As he dodges another viral meltdown, Lanez emerges this New Music Friday (September 30) with a new project titled Sorry 4 What.

“This album is a f*ckin’ piece of work, n*gga,” Lanez said in a recently-shared video. “It’s a real body of work. I’m not—I don’t like givin’ you long albums, I’m not a long album person. I used to be back in the day and I stopped, but this time, I really want you to feel satisfied.”

Sorry 4 What lands at 20 tracks and follows Lanez’s previous release, Alone At Prom. In this Hip Hop-R&B project, the singer-rapper added only two features which include A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Yoko Gold.

Stream Tory Lanez’s Sorry 4 What and share your thoughts.

