One thing is for sure: regardless of any controversies, Tory Lanez is going to drop a record and command attention. His name is often entangled in less than favorable news and most recently, he was reportedly booted from a tour due to an altercation with August Alsina. As he dodges another viral meltdown, Lanez emerges this New Music Friday (September 30) with a new project titled Sorry 4 What.
“This album is a f*ckin’ piece of work, n*gga,” Lanez said in a recently-shared video. “It’s a real body of work. I’m not—I don’t like givin’ you long albums, I’m not a long album person. I used to be back in the day and I stopped, but this time, I really want you to feel satisfied.”
Sorry 4 What lands at 20 tracks and follows Lanez’s previous release, Alone At Prom. In this Hip Hop-R&B project, the singer-rapper added only two features which include A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Yoko Gold.
Stream Tory Lanez’s Sorry 4 What and share your thoughts.
Tracklist
- Sorry 4 What? // LV BELT
- Bad Bitches Wrk @ Taboo
- Where 2 Start
- Sex Songs
- Hennessy Memories
- Not Tricking // Black Keys
- Y.D.S // Iggy DelDia
- This Ain’t Working
- Hurting Me
- Why Did I
- No More Parties in LA
- Anymore //F**k Boy Intentions
- Red Casamigos
- Understand
- Casa-Freak-Hoes
- Role Call (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
- Rare L
- Albany Bahamas
- Collection (feat. Yoko Gold)
- The Vent