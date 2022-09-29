The Breakfast Club tried to get to the bottom of Tory Lanez-August Alsina altercation that spread across the Internet earlier this month.

The Canadian rapper appeared on the radio show where DJ Envy and Angela Yee grilled him on the alleged assault against August Alsina.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 11: Tory Lanez attends Shaq’s Fun House presented by FTX at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Now, recently, you got into an alleged altercation with an R&B singer, August Alsina,” Envy said, seemingly making Lanez uncomfortable.

“Look, man, like I said, I’m just here to answer about the album,” he said with an awkward chuckle. Envy pried even further by mentioning the video of Alsina completely ignoring Lanez’s attempt to shake hands.

Yee brought up the possible police investigation into the case, though Tory said he “couldn’t tell you.” “Don’t know what you know” he added.

“I’m just here for the album and positivity,” he continued. “I’m always here to answer all the questions and stuff,” he said, adding that he’s focused on preaching positivity. “Everything that’s been going on in my life and the things going on around me, I just try to keep positive. No disrespect, I’m just not here to talk about it.”

Still, Envy managed to squeeze in one final question about the video of Alsina dismissing Lanez’s handshake. Envy asked if Tory was aware if there was any friction between them prior to the incident. Interestingly enough, Tory revealed that he previously did songwriting for August Alsina in his collaboration with Meek Mill.

“Just generally speaking, regardless, I don’t have a problem with anybody. I wrote for him before this,” he said. “It’s not one of those.”

Check out the full interview below.