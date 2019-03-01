physical altercation
- GossipBlueface & Marsh Fight: Chrisean Rock's Friend Recaps Altercation, Still Loves Rapper"Crazy In Love" doesn't begin to describe the toxic relationship Blue has with his baby mamas and their friends.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChrisean Rock Punches James Wright At Tamar Braxton Concert After Missing Her Set: ReportInsiders claim that authorities were called last night, but Rock had already fled the scene.By Hayley Hynes
- GramRican Da Menace & Khaotic Get Heated On Live Before Physical Altercation: WatchThe cast members of "Love & Hip Hop" continue to cause trouble in ATL.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipHitmaka Addresses Tink's ClaimsThe producer said that she's the one who put her hands on him, and that he won't release any of the footage that might complicate things.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- BeefTory Lanez On August Alsina Altercation: "I Don't Have A Problem With Anybody"Tory Lanez reveals that he wrote for August Alsina prior to their alleged altercation. By Aron A.
- GramAugust Alsina Confirms Tory Lanez Altercation, Tory RespondsAugust said a "leprechaun" and "8 oversized security n*ggas" ran down on him.By Lawrencia Grose
- AnticsDaniLeigh Reacts To DaBaby Attacking Her BrotherDaniLeigh deactivated her social media accounts after addressing her brother's fight with her baby's father, DaBaby.By Alex Zidel
- GramTrick Daddy Gets Into Altercation With A Woman In Miami: WatchNewly surfaced footage captured the altercation. By Madusa S.
- GramLil Reese Denies Domestic Violence Arrest AllegationsThe rapper has finally spoken out following reports he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureDC Young Fly Further Clarifies The Altercation At His Comedy ShowHe took to Instagram to further explain what happened the night he knocked out an overzealous comedy club attendee while onstage. By Madusa S.
- AnticsDreezy & Jacquees Involved In Physical Altercation In MexicoA man allegedly punched Dreezy in the face before being "bodyslammed" by her boyfriend Jacquees.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureDC Young Fly Speaks Out After Allegedly Knocking Someone Out OnstageThe Atlanta native was unapologetic. By Madusa S.
- Pop CulturePeter Gunz Gets Into Brawl On "Cheaters" With Man He Was Helping: WatchThe man Gunz was attempting to help make aware of his girlfriend's infidelity on the show turned his rage towards the host. By Madusa S.
- MusicJay-Z Once Threatened To "Slap The Sh*t" Out Of DJ Kay Slay, Recalls Cam'ronThe Diplomats member recalled the incident in a recent interview. By Madusa S.
- GossipQuavo & Saweetie Could Both Be In Trouble Over Elevator Fight Video: ReportQuavo and Saweetie could both be at fault in the LAPD investigation of their physical altercation caught on video.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsOffset's Baby Mama Defends Quavo After Saweetie AltercationThe mother of Offset's daughter Kalea says we haven't seen the entire video of Quavo and Saweetie fighting in the elevator.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsQuavo & Saweetie Elevator Video: Twitter ReactsFans are reacting to the video showing Quavo and Saweetie getting into a physical altercation in an elevator.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsQuavo & Saweetie Get Into A Physical Fight In Elevator VideoQuavo and Saweetie get into a physical fight in an elevator in a video shared online.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsMoneybagg Yo Says "Everything Is Positive" After Alleged Ari Fletcher FightAll is good with the couple.By Erika Marie
- CrimeKevin McCall Arrested Over Physical Altercation With Courthouse Security Guard: ReportHe was at the Georgia courthouse because of his ongoing custody case.By Erika Marie
- GossipDJ Drama's Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Beating & Biting Her While On Vacation: ReportDJ Drama's girlfriend makes some pretty serious allegations against him.By Aron A.
- MusicNia Riley Speaks On "Marriage Boot Camp" Physical Altercation With Soulja BoyRiley also said she would never fake her emotions for ratings.By Erika Marie
- SportsSan Francisco Giants CEO Gets In Physical Altercation With Wife: VideoLarry Baer has been with the organization since 1996.By Alexander Cole